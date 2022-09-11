Inactives

Four Join Zach Wilson on Jets' Inactive List for Opener vs. Ravens

T Duane Brown Not on List as He Goes to IR; Mims, Huff, McDermott & Ruckert Deactivated

Sep 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Randy Lange

The Jets' first inactive list of the 2022 season has been unveiled Sunday morning, 90 minutes before their season-opening kickoff against Baltimore at MetLife Stadium. And the list contains one big name from the offensive side of the ball, with another offensive starter going to IR.

QB Zach Wilson (knee) is on the inactive list. Head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday Wilson would continue rehabbing the right knee he injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia and likely not return until Game 4 at Pittsburgh.

With Wilson out, the Jets' QB depth chart is Joe Flacco backed up by Mike White. For Flacco, this will be his sixth Jets start, his first opening-day assignment since he was with Denver in 2019, and his first game against his first NFL team from 2011-18. Flacco will become the fourth Jets QB at least 37 years of age to start a season opener in franchise history.

T Duane Brown, signed late last month, injured his shoulder in Monday's practice. Saleh said Friday that Brown would miss the Ravens game. He is not on the inactive list because the Jets on Saturday placed him on Injured Reserve, meaning he will miss at least the first four games. George Fant is set to start at LT for Brown and rookie Max Mitchell is ticketed to make his pro debut as the RT starter.

The Green & White's other four inactives for the Ravens include three offensive backups and one edge rusher on defense. Here is the Jets' full inactive list for Sunday's game:

  • QB Zach Wilson
  • WR Denzel Mims
  • DL Bryce Huff
  • OL Conor McDermott
  • TE Jeremy Ruckert

The Ravens announced Saturday that starting LT Ronnie Stanley will sit this one out, missing his 28th game of the team's last 29 since injuring his left ankle in November 2020. Ja'Wuan James, who started nine games against the Jets for Miami (the first two at LT, the last seven at RT) from 2014-18 and was with Baltimore last season but didn't play, gets the start. Starting RB  J.K. Dobbins (knee) and CB starter Marcus Peters (knee) are also inactive.

Baltimore's six-player inactive list:

  • CB Marcus Peters
  • RB J.K. Dobbins
  • T Ronnie Stanley
  • T Daniel Faalele
  • TE Nick Boyle
  • DT Travis Jones

