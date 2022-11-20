Inactives

Presented by

WR Corey Davis, DL Sheldon Rankins Injury Inactives for Jets-Patriots Rematch

With Tight End Kenny Yeboah Also Out, Rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert Is Active

Nov 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SA108747-thumb

The Jets, as announced Friday, are going into Sunday's rematch with the Patriots in Foxboro, MA without key contributors WR Corey Davis and DL Sheldon Rankins on the Gillette Stadium turf.

Davis will miss his third game after injuring his knee in the Week 7 win at Denver. Rankins injured his elbow after just 10 defensive snaps in the pre-bye-week triumph over Buffalo and will sit this game out as well.

Also injured and inactive is TE Kenny Yeboah (calf), who appeared on Friday's injury report as not practicing and doubtful for this game.

With Yeboah out, rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert, deactivated for three of the previous four games, is active.

Head coach Robert Saleh and his staff have elevated two players from the practice squad for this game. OL Conor McDermott, who's played in 34 games with six starts since 2019 as a Jet, including six of the past seven this season, has been elevated for the third consecutive game. Also, DL Tanzel Smart, who was signed to the Jets practice squad in October 2020, played in three games that season, then spent all last year and this year on the practice squad, is elevated and could make his first appearance as a Jet since the '20 season finale at New England.

The Jets' seven-man inactive list for the Patriots (1 p.m. ET kickoff):

  • QB Joe Flacco
  • S Tony Adams
  • RB Zonovan Knight
  • CB Bryce Hall
  • WR Corey Davis
  • TE Kenny Yeboah
  • DL Sheldon Rankins

For New England, Christian Barmore, the interior DL starter who has been sidelined since Week 6 with a knee injury and who some thought early on might be active for the Jets, was placed on Injured Reserve earlier in the week. And P Jake Bailey (back) went on IR Saturday, with the Pats signing P Michael Palardy from their practice squad.

Veteran WR DeVante Parker, productive for the Dolphins from 2015-21, played one snap vs. the Jets three weeks ago before being deactivated. He is active today.

The Patriots' five-player inactive list:

  • S Joshuah Bledsoe
  • CB Shaun Wade
  • RB Kevin Harris
  • RB J.J. Taylor
  • DL Sam Roberts

Gameday Gallery | Top Photos of the Jets Arriving at  Before Jets-Patriots at New England

See the players arriving for the Week 11 road game.

E_SA108424
1 / 34
E_SA108131
2 / 34
E_SA107987
3 / 34
E_SZ1_0625
4 / 34
E_SZ1_0142
5 / 34
E_SZ1_0188_1
6 / 34
E_SZ1_0464
7 / 34
E_SZ1_0567
8 / 34
E_SZ1_0406_1
9 / 34
E_SA108347
10 / 34
E_SZ1_0492
11 / 34
E_SZ1_0172
12 / 34
E_SZ1_0257
13 / 34
E_SZ1_0349_1
14 / 34
E_SZ1_0062
15 / 34
E_SZ1_0244
16 / 34
E_SZ1_0219
17 / 34
E_SZ1_0034
18 / 34
E_SS2_7540
19 / 34
E_SA107877
20 / 34
E_SA108241
21 / 34
E_SS2_7704_1
22 / 34
E_SS2_7821_1
23 / 34
E_SS2_7737
24 / 34
E_SA108314
25 / 34
E_SS2_7646
26 / 34
E_SS2_7758
27 / 34
E_SA108457
28 / 34
E_SA108141
29 / 34
E_SA107921
30 / 34
E_SA107963
31 / 34
E_SA108080
32 / 34
E_SS2_7377
33 / 34
E_SS2_7303
34 / 34
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

WR Corey Davis Is Out, Rookie DL Jermaine Johnson Active for Jets vs. Bills

Buffalo Deactivates S Jordan Poyer, LB Matt Milano; CB Tre'Davious White Also Out

news

Fireworks Ahead as Jets Battle Patriots at MetLife on Sunday

WR Corey Davis Inactive; D'Brickashaw Ferguson to Be Inducted into Ring of Honor at Halftime Ceremony

news

Jets, with Much on the Line, Face Broncos QB Brett Rypien, not Russell Wilson (Hamstring)

Denver Victory Would Give G&W First 4-Game Win Streak Since '15, First 5-2 Mark & 4-0 Road Start Since '10

news

Jets' Young Zach Wilson, Packers' Ageless Aaron Rodgers Face Off in Green Bay

Rookie Edge Jermaine Johnson Inactive; Vet DL Vinny Curry, Signed in '21, Active for 1st Time in Green & White

news

Jets Again Aim for Home Win & an AFC East Victory vs. Banged-Up Dolphins

LT Duane Brown Active, Ready to Make G&W Debut; Tyreek Hill Active, Xavien Howard Inactive for 'Fins

news

It's Official: QB Zach Wilson Active, Ready to Start for Jets vs. Steelers

LB Quincy Williams (Ankle) Is One of Seven Inactives; DL Bryce Huff Active for 1st Time This Season

news

Former Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah, 5 Other Jets on Injury List All Active for Cincinnati

QB Zach Wilson, 4 Others Inactive as Green & White Attempt to Go Above .500 with Win over 0-2 Stripes

news

TE C.J. Uzomah Joins QB Zach Wilson on Inactive List for Jets-Browns

S Jordan Whitehead, P Braden Mann Will Play vs. Cleveland; Rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert Also Active

news

Four Join Zach Wilson on Jets' Inactive List for Opener vs. Ravens

T Duane Brown Not on List as He Goes to IR; Mims, Huff, McDermott & Ruckert Deactivated

news

Zach Wilson on Jets at Bills: 'Best Thing We Can Do Is Finish Strong'

Carter, Coleman, Crowder, Kroft Active for Green & White Offense Today; Quinnen Williams Back for D

news

Tom Brady's Back at MetLife—with Bucs—to Battle Jets & Zach Wilson

GOAT and Tampa Bay Challenge Green & White & Their Young QB but Both Teams Are Missing Key Personnel

Advertising