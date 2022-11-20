WR Corey Davis, DL Sheldon Rankins Injury Inactives for Jets-Patriots Rematch

The Jets, as announced Friday, are going into Sunday's rematch with the Patriots in Foxboro, MA without key contributors WR Corey Davis and DL Sheldon Rankins on the Gillette Stadium turf.

Davis will miss his third game after injuring his knee in the Week 7 win at Denver. Rankins injured his elbow after just 10 defensive snaps in the pre-bye-week triumph over Buffalo and will sit this game out as well.

Also injured and inactive is TE Kenny Yeboah (calf), who appeared on Friday's injury report as not practicing and doubtful for this game.

With Yeboah out, rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert, deactivated for three of the previous four games, is active.

Head coach Robert Saleh and his staff have elevated two players from the practice squad for this game. OL Conor McDermott, who's played in 34 games with six starts since 2019 as a Jet, including six of the past seven this season, has been elevated for the third consecutive game. Also, DL Tanzel Smart, who was signed to the Jets practice squad in October 2020, played in three games that season, then spent all last year and this year on the practice squad, is elevated and could make his first appearance as a Jet since the '20 season finale at New England.

The Jets' seven-man inactive list for the Patriots (1 p.m. ET kickoff):

QB Joe Flacco

S Tony Adams

RB Zonovan Knight

CB Bryce Hall

WR Corey Davis

TE Kenny Yeboah

DL Sheldon Rankins

For New England, Christian Barmore, the interior DL starter who has been sidelined since Week 6 with a knee injury and who some thought early on might be active for the Jets, was placed on Injured Reserve earlier in the week. And P Jake Bailey (back) went on IR Saturday, with the Pats signing P Michael Palardy from their practice squad.

Veteran WR DeVante Parker, productive for the Dolphins from 2015-21, played one snap vs. the Jets three weeks ago before being deactivated. He is active today.

The Patriots' five-player inactive list: