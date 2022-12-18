Zach Wilson Starts at QB but 2 Jets Defensive Starters Inactive Today

On the Jets' defensive side of the ball, Williams, in the middle of a career season, went into this game "50/50" in Saleh's estimation due to the non-contact calf injury he suffered in the second quarter vs. the Bills.

The Jets will still throw their impressive array of front-four pass rushers at Goff: Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Vinny Curry, interior DL Sheldon Rankins and rookie rushers Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons (back in action after sitting out the Bills game with illness). Practice squad member Tanzel Smart has also been elevated for this game. The Jets defenders need a strong effort to combine with the expected gusty 40-degree outdoor weather of North Jersey instead of his climate-controlled home stadium of Ford Field to get Goff off his game.

The Jets also had a Saturday injury listing in Joyner, who practiced full all week but came up with a hip injury.

The team did not release the starting replacements on defense. Nathan Shepherd and Solomon Thomas are Williams' backups on the interior of the Jets DL while Ashtyn Davis is available after spending two weeks inactive due to a hamstring injury but practiced full this week. Also at safety are rookie Tony Adams and Will Parks, released early in the week, then signed to the practice squad and elevated back to the active roster.

Veteran WR Corey Davis, in the NFL concussion protocol, is also inactive. And CB Brandin Echols (quadriceps) is inactive, with CB Bryce Hall, deactivated the past 12 games, active for the first time since the season opener vs. Baltimore.

The illness bug visited the Jets two weeks ago and this week it was the Lions' turn. Starting DL Aidan Hutchinson was out of Wednesday's practice, as were two backups, DL Michael Brockers and CB Mike Hughes. Hutchinson, listed as questionable for the game, is active, as is Hughes. On Saturday the Lions, downgraded the veteran Brockers to out and added backup RB Justin Jackson to their injury report as questionable. Jackson is also active.

Here is the Jets' seven-man inactive list for today's game:

QB Mike White

RB James Robinson

CB Brandin Echols

S Lamarcus Joyner

WR Corey Davis

TE Jeremy Ruckert

DL Quinnen Williams

And this is the Lions' inactive list: