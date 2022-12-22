Two Starters Return to Action for Jets' Rainy Thursday Night Game vs. Jaguars

Also active for the Jets Thursday is DL Quinnen Williams, whose career-best and Pro Bowl season was interrupted for a game and a half with his calf pull at Buffalo. Williams is back and ready to pick up where he left off with his personal bests of 11 sacks and 23 QB hits. He and the Jets' front four will want to get into a "violent" rotation in trying to bring heat against Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who has turned the ball over 14 times this season, seven times by interception and seven by lost fumble.

However, starting S Lamarcus Joyner (hip) will miss his second game.

Also active for the Green & White will be two players elevated from the practice squad earlier today — S Will Parks, who ran the gamut last week from Jets active roster to unemployed to practice squad to elevation to starting assignment for the injured Joyner, and fourth QB Chris Streveler, the preseason late-game hero who's been active for one game this season, Game 8 vs. New England, but didn't play.

Lawrence, enjoying a strong second pro season leading the Jags to a 6-8 record, was listed during the short week of practice as limited on Tuesday and Wednesday with a toe injury and as questionable for this game, but not surprisingly, he is active and ready to try to even the score against the Jets and Wilson, who defeated him and his Jaguars at MetLife in Week 16 last year, 26-21.

Two key Jaguars declared out of this game with injuries: LT Cam Robinson, who had started every game this season and 58 of the last 61 games for the Jaguars, has been deactivated with a knee injury. And Folorunso Fatukasi, who built himself into a productive inside D-lineman and intense team leader before leaving the Jets as a free agent after last season, will miss the rematch with his former teammates due to an ankle injury.

These are the Jets' seven inactives:

QB Mike White

WR Denzel Mims

WR Jeff Smith

RB James Robinson

CB Brandin Echols

S Lamarcus Joyner

TE Jeremy Ruckert

And this is the Jags' seven-man inactive list: