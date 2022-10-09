Jets Again Aim for Home Win & an AFC East Victory vs. Banged-Up Dolphins

It should be a perfect early October afternoon for pro football in North Jersey when the Jets host their longtime rivals, the Miami Dolphins, at MetLife Stadium, with kickoff set for a few minutes after 1 p.m. ET.

The temperatures will be around 60, the winds gusting to 20 mph and the sun shining brightly on the Jets' attempt to improve to 3-2 and over .500 for the first time this late in a season since 2017 and end their 12-game AFC East losing skid by dropping the fast-starting Dolphins down to 3-2 as well.

Miami has already played two games in the AFC East, both at home and both victories, by 20-7 over New England on opening day and by 21-19 over Buffalo. But they suffered their first loss last Thursday night at Cincinnati, 27-12.

None of that would bode well for the Jets, except that the Dolphins, even though rested and refocused from that loss, come in with some health issues that could impact today's game in the home team's favor.

Miami HC Mike McDaniel knew early on that starting QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) would be inactive. Teddy Bridgewater gets the start, and in fact Bridgewater, who was on the Jets' roster for the 2018 offseason and preseason, will be starting his third game against the Jets for his third different team. He forged wins as Minnesota's QB in 2014 and as Denver's starter last year.

The big mystery involved the status of the Dolphins' top two WRs, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.