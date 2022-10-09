Inactives

Presented by

Jets Again Aim for Home Win & an AFC East Victory vs. Banged-Up Dolphins

LT Duane Brown Active, Ready to Make G&W Debut; Tyreek Hill Active, Xavien Howard Inactive for 'Fins

Oct 09, 2022 at 11:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

100922-inactives-story

It should be a perfect early October afternoon for pro football in North Jersey when the Jets host their longtime rivals, the Miami Dolphins, at MetLife Stadium, with kickoff set for a few minutes after 1 p.m. ET.

The temperatures will be around 60, the winds gusting to 20 mph and the sun shining brightly on the Jets' attempt to improve to 3-2 and over .500 for the first time this late in a season since 2017 and end their 12-game AFC East losing skid by dropping the fast-starting Dolphins down to 3-2 as well.

Miami has already played two games in the AFC East, both at home and both victories, by 20-7 over New England on opening day and by 21-19 over Buffalo. But they suffered their first loss last Thursday night at Cincinnati, 27-12.

None of that would bode well for the Jets, except that the Dolphins, even though rested and refocused from that loss, come in with some health issues that could impact today's game in the home team's favor.

Miami HC Mike McDaniel knew early on that starting QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) would be inactive. Teddy Bridgewater gets the start, and in fact Bridgewater, who was on the Jets' roster for the 2018 offseason and preseason, will be starting his third game against the Jets for his third different team. He forged wins as Minnesota's QB in 2014 and as Denver's starter last year.

The big mystery involved the status of the Dolphins' top two WRs, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Hill, the NFL's receiving yardage leader, suffered a quadriceps injury at Wednesday's practice, was limited the rest of the week and questionable for the game. Waddle, who had a groin injury, was limited Thursday and Friday and also questionable. Both are active for the game.

Gameday Gallery | Top Photos of the Jets Arriving in at MetLife Stadium Before Jets-Dolphins

See the players arriving for the Week 5 game.

E_SS2_6077
1 / 33
E_SS2_7686
2 / 33
E_SS2_6170
3 / 33
E_SS2_6266
4 / 33
E_SS2_6119 1
5 / 33
E_SS2_6049
6 / 33
E_SS2_6237
7 / 33
E_SS2_6697
8 / 33
E_SS2_7835
9 / 33
E_SS2_7953
10 / 33
E_SS2_7995
11 / 33
E_SS2_8149
12 / 33
E_SS2_8225
13 / 33
E_SS2_8407
14 / 33
E_SS2_8189
15 / 33
E_SS2_6553
16 / 33
E_SS2_9691
17 / 33
E_SS2_8551
18 / 33
E_SS2_8620
19 / 33
E_SS2_8975
20 / 33
E_SS2_8745
21 / 33
E_SS2_8465
22 / 33
E_SS2_8896
23 / 33
E_SS2_6972
24 / 33
E_SS2_9220
25 / 33
E_SS2_9117
26 / 33
E_SS2_9590
27 / 33
E_SS2_9456
28 / 33
E_SS2_9625
29 / 33
E_SS2_9029
30 / 33
E_SS2_9140
31 / 33
E_SS2_6467
32 / 33
E_SS2_7247
33 / 33
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Despite the question marks regarding their two key pass-catchers to contribute, this game could still be an offensive display on both sides. Bridgewater is one of the NFL's top backups with a career starting record of 33-30 and a career passer rating of 90.5, with a 111.7 rating in his two wins over the Green & White. TE Mike Gesicki has had strong games vs. the Jets and RB Raheem Mostert, with the 49ers in 2020, opened the Jets' season opener that year with an 80-yard TD run.

But the Jets should be ready to match and surpass any point production the Dolphins hang up on the MetLife scoreboards. Wilson, coming off leading two TD drives to the 24-20 comeback win at Pittsburgh in his first game of the season, will get start No. 2 with a full contingent of players at his skill positions.

Wilson is also expected to get the return of veteran Duane Brown to the offensive line picture. Brown was signed in August with the expectation he would move in as the left tackle starter following Mekhi Becton's season-ending knee injury. But Brown sustained a shoulder injury and spent the first four weeks on IR. He began practicing again this past week, was activated Saturday, is active today and figures to make his Jets debut at LT, with Alijah Vera-Tucker returning to the right side of the line.

If his protection is true, Wilson can take aim with throws to Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson and Tyler Conklin plus rush/pass contributions from Michael Carter and Breece Hall, against a Miami defense that is ranked 28th overall, 31st vs. the pass, 30th in third-down defense and 32nd in 3-and-out drive defense at 5%.

And the Dolphins aren't helped by top CB Xavien Howard (groin) being among Miami's inactives.

This is the Jets' six-player inactive list (starting RT Max Mitchell (ankle) is not listed after being moved to Injured Reserve):

  • QB Mike White
  • WR Denzel Mims
  • S Tony Adams
  • CB Bryce Hall
  • LB Quincy Williams
  • TE Lawrence Cager

And this is Miami's six-man inactive list:

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa
  • WR Erik Ezukanma
  • CB Xavien Howard
  • RB Salvon Ahmed
  • TE Hunter Long
  • LB Trey Flowers

Related Content

news

It's Official: QB Zach Wilson Active, Ready to Start for Jets vs. Steelers

LB Quincy Williams (Ankle) Is One of Seven Inactives; DL Bryce Huff Active for 1st Time This Season

news

Former Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah, 5 Other Jets on Injury List All Active for Cincinnati

QB Zach Wilson, 4 Others Inactive as Green & White Attempt to Go Above .500 with Win over 0-2 Stripes

news

TE C.J. Uzomah Joins QB Zach Wilson on Inactive List for Jets-Browns

S Jordan Whitehead, P Braden Mann Will Play vs. Cleveland; Rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert Also Active

news

Four Join Zach Wilson on Jets' Inactive List for Opener vs. Ravens

T Duane Brown Not on List as He Goes to IR; Mims, Huff, McDermott & Ruckert Deactivated

news

Zach Wilson on Jets at Bills: 'Best Thing We Can Do Is Finish Strong'

Carter, Coleman, Crowder, Kroft Active for Green & White Offense Today; Quinnen Williams Back for D

news

Tom Brady's Back at MetLife—with Bucs—to Battle Jets & Zach Wilson

GOAT and Tampa Bay Challenge Green & White & Their Young QB but Both Teams Are Missing Key Personnel

news

Rookie QBs Joined by Reserve/COVID as Major Jets-Jaguars Storylines

It's Zach Wilson vs. Trevor Lawrence; Out: Quinnen Williams for Jets, Myles Jack for Jags, Others

news

These Jets Seek to Be Difference Makers in Annual Trip to Miami

Get a Number of Injured Players Back to play Dolphins; George Fant, Ty Johnson, Shaq Lawson Inactive

news

Injuries Impact Jets' & Saints' Rosters for Week 14 Game at MetLife Stadium

Zach Wilson Takes on Taysom Hill at QB in Battle for Both Teams to Show December Progress

news

Zach Wilson, Philly QB Situation in the Spotlight for Today's Jets-Eagles Game

Green & White Signal-Caller Shooting for Quick Start, 2nd Straight Win; Philly's Jalen Hurts (Ankle) Inactive

news

Zach Wilson's Back to Lead Jets Offense in Key Matchup at Houston

Rookie QB, Out 4 Games with Knee Injury, Will Seek to Connect with Elijah Moore; WR Corey Davis Is Inactive

Advertising