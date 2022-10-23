Jets, with Much on the Line, Face Broncos QB Brett Rypien, not Russell Wilson (Hamstring)

But also that game, Rypien was under some pressure. He wasn't sacked but was hit five times, including once by current Jets DL John Franklin-Myers. He was also forced into a late intentional grounding penalty by the rush of then-rookie DL Bryce Huff. Quinnen Williams started on the DL and had no pass-rush numbers but was called for two penalties against "Ryp" — a roughing-the-passer and a facemasking.

And the Jets picked Rypien off three times, with CB Pierre Desir coming up with two of the thefts and taking one of them in for a touchdown. The current crop of Jets defenders, led by linemen Williams, Carl Lawson and Franklin-Myers and back-end stalwarts Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner can't take Rypien and the Denver offense lightly, and if they don't, they could continue their fiery play and big production.

The Jets will also be missing an offensive starter as WR Elijah Moore was a non-injury DNP at practices Thursday and Friday and is inactive Sunday with head coach Robert Saleh designating him inactive. WR Denzel Mims, who had been deactivated for the Jets' first six games, is active.

Despite or perhaps because of the missing starters, both teams need to get winning efforts from all their active players. The Jets, seeking a continuation of their energizing start to the season, could rise to 5-2 with their fourth straight victory and start a season 4-0 on the road both for the first time since 2010.

And the 2-4 Broncos need the home win to stay out of the AFC West basement (should the Raiders beat the Texans at home) and remain in the playoff conversation in the first season of Hackett's HC tenure and of R.Wilson's Orange Crush leadership after being traded from his long-time NFL home in Seattle.

The thin air a mile high at Empower Field could get moisture this afternoon. After some morning rain, gametime weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling from the mid-60s to the mid-50s. More rain is possible and winds could gust to 25 mph. That's a double-edged sword for the two big-leg placekickers, the Jets' Greg Zuerlein and the Broncos' Brandon McManus.

These are the Jets' six inactives for today's game:

QB Mike White

WR Elijah Moore

S Ashtyn Davis

CB Bryce Hall

DL Jermaine Johnson

TE Jeremy Ruckert

And this is the Broncos' six-player inactive list: