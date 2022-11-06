WR Corey Davis Is Out, Rookie DL Jermaine Johnson Active for Jets vs. Bills

The Jets and Bills have been affected by injuries that could impact the game especially when the Jets have the ball this afternoon at MetLife Stadium against their AFC East brethren.

Jets WR Corey Davis will miss his second game with a knee injury suffered at Denver. That keeps head coach Robert Saleh and OC Mike LaFleur rebalancing the wideout position with rookie Garrett Wilson, second-year veteran Elijah Moore, multitalented Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith and back in action Denzel Mims for QB Zach Wilson and the offense to target.

Mims is particularly interesting, having returned to the offensive flow after being a healthy deactivation the first five games. He's played 68 offensive snaps at Denver and vs. New England, and he had two fourth-quarter receptions for first downs against the Patriots, a 13-yarder early in the final frame and a tackle-breaking 63-yard catch-and-run to at least get the Jets within a score late in the game on Wilson's second TD hookup with TE Tyler Conklin.

Some late shuffling at RB could also impact the Jets' attack. James Robinson, acquired in a trade two weeks ago, made his Jets debut vs. the Patriots. He wasn't on the injury report in the first three days of practice but his knee acted up and he was listed Saturday as questionable. But he is active for today's game.