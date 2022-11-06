WR Corey Davis Is Out, Rookie DL Jermaine Johnson Active for Jets vs. Bills

The Jets and Bills have been affected by injuries that could impact the game especially when the Jets have the ball this afternoon at MetLife Stadium against their AFC East brethren.
Jets WR Corey Davis will miss his second game with a knee injury suffered at Denver. That keeps head coach Robert Saleh and OC Mike LaFleur rebalancing the wideout position with rookie Garrett Wilson, second-year veteran Elijah Moore, multitalented Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith and back in action Denzel Mims for QB Zach Wilson and the offense to target.
Mims is particularly interesting, having returned to the offensive flow after being a healthy deactivation the first five games. He's played 68 offensive snaps at Denver and vs. New England, and he had two fourth-quarter receptions for first downs against the Patriots, a 13-yarder early in the final frame and a tackle-breaking 63-yard catch-and-run to at least get the Jets within a score late in the game on Wilson's second TD hookup with TE Tyler Conklin.
Some late shuffling at RB could also impact the Jets' attack. James Robinson, acquired in a trade two weeks ago, made his Jets debut vs. the Patriots. He wasn't on the injury report in the first three days of practice but his knee acted up and he was listed Saturday as questionable. But he is active for today's game.
Another good piece of injury news is the return of rookie edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the active roster. An ankle injury suffered vs. Miami kept him out of the Green & White's past three games, but he began this past week limited in practice, was full-go Friday and was not listed on the team's injury report. He is active for the Bills.
The Jets added to their TEs room with the signing of Kenny Yeboah to the active roster on Saturday. At that time, they also elevated OL Conor McDermott from the practice squad for the Bills game.
The Bills' hot-button position this week is defense, specifically their back seven. They activated former Pro Bowl/All-Pro CB Tre'Davious White from injured reserve this past week after he had been rehabbing from his torn ACL last season. But would he be ready to suit up and start for the first time since Buffalo's Game 12 win at New Orleans last year? HC Sean McDermott didn't announce White's status heading into this morning's warmups.
The answer is that White has been deactivated and will rest for another week.
At safety, starter Micah Hyde has been on IR after neck surgery and starter Jordan Poyer, tied for second in the NFL with four interceptions, was declared out with an elbow injury suffered in the Sunday night win over Green Bay. Buffalo started second-year S Damar Hamlin last week but replacing Poyer could be Jaquan Johnson, Cam Lewis, or Dean Marlowe, whom the Bills reacquired in a trade with the Falcons after he played for the Bills from 2017-20.
Starting weakside LB Matt Milano has an oblique injury and has also been deactivated for the Jets as has starting RT Spencer Brown (ankle).
Here is the Jets' six-man inactive list for today's game:
- QB Joe Flacco
- S Tony Adams
- RB Zonovan Knight
- CB Bryce Hall
- WR Corey Davis
- TE Jeremy Ruckert
And this is the Bills' five-player inactive list:
- S Jordan Poyer
- CB Tre'Davious White
- LB Matt Milano
- T Spencer Brown
- TE Tommy Sweeney