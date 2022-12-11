Michael Carter Returns to Action at RB, Micheal Clemons Inactive for Jets-Bills

In that first Buffalo game, Carter contributed to the Jets' second-best rushing total of the season, 174 yards. Carter's return to the backfield could help QB Mike White in his third start this season, although he threw the ball with abandon in the win over Chicago and the loss to the Vikings. White has two 300-yard passing games in those games and with one more would join Ken O'Brien in 1985 as the only two Jets QBs with three consecutive 300-yard games in a season.

The Jets also in November got strong pressure from their front four against Bills QB Josh Allen, who threw two interceptions, to veteran S Jordan Whitehead and rookie CB Sauce Gardner, and was sacked five times, hit eight times and strip-sacked twice, once by DL Sheldon Rankins and once late in the game by Bryce Huff to hep seal the victory.

The Bills are also in good health to take on the Jets and gain some revenge for their unexpected loss at MetLife Stadium. On Friday, head coach Sean McDermott declared starting FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and backup DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) out for this game.

Starting WLB Matt Milano, who missed the first Jets game with an oblique injury, was listed as questionable with a knee injury. Starting LT Dion Dawkins, who sat out the Bills' Thursday night game last week at New England with an ankle issue, also was questionable. But both Milano and Dawkins are active for the Jets.

Two starting defenders who also missed the game at MetLife, S Jordan Poyer and CB Tre'Davious White, have returned to action. But one big name on defense, LB Von Miller, the Bills' leading sacker, suffered an ACL injury at Detroit on Thanksgiving, had surgery early this past week and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Jets' six-player inactive list today:

QB Zach Wilson

WR Jeff Smith

S Ashtyn Davis

RB James Robinson

CB Bryce Hall

DL Micheal Clemons

And the Bills' six-man inactive list: