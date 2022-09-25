Former Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah, 5 Other Jets on Injury List All Active for Cincinnati

The Jets get to make a rare replay Sunday at MetLife Stadium when they play host to the Cincinnati Bengals, just one season after they jolted the football world with their 34-31 win over the Bengals at MetLife in Game 7 of the 2021 season.

What does head coach Robert Saleh take away from that win less than a calendar year later.

"We were coming off that beatdown from New England, I remember that," Saleh said. "And I thought our guys had just showed resolve in the way they answered the bell, especially against a hot team. Cincinnati's extremely talented and it was a fun game. The guys fought for 60 minutes and it was a memorable game, but obviously a game that's in the past."

That game is history, true enough, yet the Jets received that lesson, then another one last Sunday when they were two minutes away from 0-2 before the rarest of rallies to their 31-30 win at Cleveland: If your team can put together four full, complete quarters of football, anything is possible.

Even against the Bengals, who are 0-2 but remain dangerous, especially on offense and especially because they don't want to slip to 0-3 for the third time since 2017 (they were also 0-2-1 in 2020) and return to the '21 form that guided them to a 10-7 regular season and the AFC North title and all the way to Super Bowl LVI.