2020 Flight Crew Prep Class

The Prep Classes are voluntary classes designed to help applicants feel more confident at the Flight Crew Cheerleaders auditions. The classes allow potential candidates to learn the different dance styles incorporated into the Flight Crew's season performances. Taking the classes will not guarantee a spot on the squad but it should help participants at the auditions. The environment is supportive and non-competitive. Some classes will also feature a Q&A session with the Director of the Flight Crew, Denise Garvey.