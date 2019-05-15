2020 Flight Crew Prep Class

Prep Class Information
The Prep Classes are voluntary classes designed to help applicants feel more confident at the Flight Crew Cheerleaders auditions. The classes allow potential candidates to learn the different dance styles incorporated into the Flight Crew's season performances. Taking the classes will not guarantee a spot on the squad but it should help participants at the auditions. The environment is supportive and non-competitive. Some classes will also feature a Q&A session with the Director of the Flight Crew, Denise Garvey.
2020 Prep Class Information:
- Participation fee: $35 per class when you sign up in advance.
- Registration fee is nonrefundable and nontransferable.
- Register online and secure your spot in our class.
- Participants are encouraged to sign up prior to the class as space is limited!
- Walk-up registrants will pay $40 class fee at the door. Walk-up registration will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis depending on availability.
- There is no limit to the amount of prep classes you can take! Register for as many as you like. New choreography/material is taught at each class.
- A confirmation email will be sent once your registration has been processed.
2020 Prep Class Dates and Locations:
- Tuesday, January 28th from 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at New York Sports Club, 1000 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa, NY 11758
- Tuesday, February 4th from 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Broadway Dance Center, 322 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036 REGISTER HERE
- Tuesday, February 11th from 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Broadway Dance Center, 322 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036 REGISTER HERE
- Tuesday, February 18th from 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Broadway Dance Center, 322 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036 REGISTER HERE
- Tuesday, March 3rd from 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at New York Sports Club, 1000 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa, NY 11758
- Thursday, March 5th from 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, 1 Jets Drive Florham Park, NJ 07932
Flight Crew Hopefuls Prepare for 2020 Auditions During a Prep Class at Broadway Dance Center in Manhattan
Frequently Asked Questions
What will be taught at the prep classes?
The prep classes are designed to prepare audition candidates for the audition process. They are not mandatory in order to audition but are offered to help each candidate be as prepared as possible for the auditions. Classes cover the following:
- Technique
- Style
- Stretching
- Choreography
- Beauty tips
- Q & A session with the Flight Crew Director, Denise Garvey
Who teaches the prep classes?
The prep classes are taught by Denise Garvey, Flight Crew Director, and members of the 2019 Jets Flight Crew squad.
What is the cost?
The cost per class is $35 in when you register in advance by completing the online registration and payment form or $40 if you register at the door.
Registration fee is nonrefundable and nontransferable.
Is there a recommended attire for the prep classes?
The participants are encouraged to wear the same attire that they will be required to wear for auditions which includes:
- Dance shorts
- Sports bra
- Beige dance tights
- Dance shoes or sneakers