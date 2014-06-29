10 Sundays From Now…

7. Ivory Runs Over Former Team: In a matchup against the team that traded him away six months earlier, Chris Ivory ran for a score and a season-high 139 yards in the 26-20 Week 9 win over New Orleans, including this 52-yard romp up the right side with the offense pinned against the goal line. (Honorable mention to Quinton Coples' fourth-and-inches TFL with the Saints driving as the Jets maintained a two-score lead with under eight minutes remaining.)