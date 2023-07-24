WR Mecole Hardman Determined to Expand Role on Offense

HC Robert Saleh added: "When we talked to him during free agency, we said embrace your superpower. That's not going to go away. When he has the ball in his hands, it's elite. His vision is elite, his field presence is elite, his ability to find lanes and gain yards is elite, but the thing we're committed to is helping him evolve his route running and get him away from just being a high-cross guy and a go-ball guy and see if we can help him in the intermediate game and help him strengthen that part of his game. He's working at it, and it's going to take more deliberate work from everybody, but he's off to a good start."

Hardman had 34 receptions for 297 yards and 4 touchdowns and added two scores on the ground last season. He has exceeded 500 yards receiving each of his first three seasons including career highs of 693 yards and 59 catches in 2021.

After joining the Jets in March following the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the Eagles, Hardman worked to the side with trainers during the spring. Hardman, who had surgery in February to repair a core muscle, was a full-go when training camp commenced last week.

"Coach (Nathaniel) Hackett is doing a good job moving me around and putting me in different spots on the field," Hardman said. "But also letting me do the things that I am good at, which are the gadget stuff and the jet sweeps and all the deep balls. [Hackett] is implementing it very well and I am enjoying it."

During practice Saturday, QB Aaron Rodgers got the defense to jump offside in a red-zone period. With the free play, Rodgers whipped a pass over the top of a defender to a leaping Hardman for a touchdown in the back of the end zone.

Hardman said he sees similarities between Mahomes and Rodgers, but he thinks the 39-year-old signal-caller's experience is unmatched.

"I think [Rodgers] is very intelligent and he is a great QB," Hardman said. "He is definitely on time with everything. He tells us to be open on time and it has been good building chemistry with him.