WR Davis Returns, LB Mackey Departs

The New York Jets signed wide receiver Chris Davis to the practice squad and released linebacker Jerry Mackey from the practice squad. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Davis (5'10", 180) returns to the Jets after being released from the practice squad Oct. 25. He was originally signed by the Jets as a rookie free agent on July 26, waived Sept. 1, and signed to the practice squad Sept. 3.

In four seasons at Wake Forest, Davis compiled 721 receiving yards on 62 receptions with four touchdowns and rushed for 175 yards and one score. He spent portions of the last two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, tallying nine catches for 83 yards.

Mackey (6'1", 233) was originally signed by the Jets as a rookie free agent on Aug. 4, traded to Tampa Bay on Aug. 21 for an undisclosed draft pick, waived by the Buccaneers on Sept. 1, and signed to Jets practice squad on Oct 4.