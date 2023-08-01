Will Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Play in the Preseason?

If Rodgers does take the field, it will likely be in the preseason finale against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. This will be the second consecutive season the crosstown rivals will play each other to close the preseason.

The Jets, however, will kick off their preseason slate Thursday night, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m. in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Third-year QB Zach Wilson will start and Rodgers is excited to see what Wilson will do in his first game action since last season when he played in 9 contests. Rodgers said he was also hoping to hop on the headset and potentially call plays.

"He has got a chance to reset everything and take back the narrative," Rodgers said about Wilson. "I think he has done a great job and played really well in camp. He has made a number of great throws. He looks confident. His fundamentals are improving. He is throwing the ball on time. Because he has got all the other intangibles. He can run, he can move, he can throw on the move, and he can throw no-look passes. This will just be a good reset for him."

Rodgers, who grew up watching VHS tapes of his favorite football players and games including Super Bowl III, is looking forward to exploring the Pro Football Hall of Fame.