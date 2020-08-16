Who Does WR Jamison Crowder Say Is the X-Factor of the Jets Offense?

The Jets are dealing with injuries on the outside at wide receiver with Denzel Mims (hamstring) and Vyncint Smith (core), but slot WR Jamison Crowder sees a potential gamechanger on the inside.

"I think the major X-factor is having Chris Herndon back at tight end," said Crowder, who added, "I think he'll have a huge impact. When I was in Washington, we had a really good tight end in Jordan Reed. I've seen some of those similar traits in Chris Herndon. He's a bigger guy who can move like a smaller guy. He has really good hands, he's good after the catch and he's somebody who safeties have to try and cover and have to account for. He helps open up the middle of the field for guys like myself and running routes that come across the middle. Him being out there and being the guy that he is, he'll open it up for everybody else."

Crowder played with Reed from 2015-18 as Reed was regarded as one of the best receiving tight ends in football with 2,407 yards and 21 TDs in that span. Herndon, who finished second on the Jets with 39 receptions, 502 yards and four TDs as a rookie in 2018, quickly developed a chemistry with then-rookie QB Sam Darnold akin to Crowder and Darnold last season. Crowder tallied 14 receptions for 99 yards in his first game in green and white as he led the team with 78 catches, 833 yards and 6 TDs last season. Now entering Year 2 in head coach Adam Gase's offense, Crowder senses a difference in himself and his signal-caller.