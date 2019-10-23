Ways to Watch

Where to Watch, Listen & Follow: Jets-Jaguars

Oct 23, 2019 at 07:04 AM
The Jets are back on the road and take on the Jaguars in Week 8 at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Watch on TV

CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (Play-by-Play), Adam Archuleta (Analyst) and (Sideline).

Watch On NYJets.com or On the Jets Official App

New York Jets fans in the team's local TV market are able to watch the Green and White's regular-season games via live stream on the Jets Official App presented by M&T Bank through iOS or on Safari mobile web on newyorkjets.com. Both are available to in-market fans only.

Pregame Central presented by Pepsi will stream live from MetLife Stadium at 11:00 a.m. on nyjets.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Jets fans in the United States can also watch every 2019 regular-season game Live on NFL Game Pass as soon as it ends.

Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2019 regular-season game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen

To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Jets Mobile App. Out of market fans can listen via Tune-In.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Dan Graca and Greg Buttle

Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on WQBU 92.7 FM locally, the Jets Mobile App (in market) or online (out of market).
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Oscar Benítez (Analyst).

Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR - 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK - 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM - 104.5 FM

Follow

Live Play-by-Play, Stats & Updates on the Jets Official App presented by M&T Bank.

Twitter: @nyjets, @eallenjets, @rlangejets, @egreenbergjets and @livlandisjets for pregame, in-game, and postgame coverage.

Facebook: facebook/jets

Instagram: @nyjets

