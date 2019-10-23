Where to Watch, Listen & Follow: Jets-Jaguars

Watch On NYJets.com or On the Jets Official App

New York Jets fans in the team's local TV market are able to watch the Green and White's regular-season games via live stream on the Jets Official App presented by M&T Bank through iOS or on Safari mobile web on newyorkjets.com. Both are available to in-market fans only.

Pregame Central presented by Pepsi will stream live from MetLife Stadium at 11:00 a.m. on nyjets.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Jets fans in the United States can also watch every 2019 regular-season game Live on NFL Game Pass as soon as it ends.