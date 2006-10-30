What Moves U Kickoff

Oct 29, 2006 at 07:00 PM
120506_what_moves_u.jpg


The New York Jets and the American Heart Association in New York City and Long Island have joined forces to encourage physical activity among youngsters. Jets Safety Erik Coleman is the spokesperson for this program.

Responding to the continuing decline of physical education programs in many schools and the lack of physical activity for today's youth, the National Football League and the American Heart Association have created the What Moves U campaign. What Moves U is a national youth movement and awareness campaign designed to promote physical fitness and healthy living to an increasingly inactive generation of children.

The initiative incorporates several key elements: an in-school activity kit created for teachers, by teachers, which includes curriculum-based activity sheets, program-specific learning materials and school promotional materials; and an interactive fitness-focused website for children. A national public awareness campaign that will include television, radio, print, and cinema PSAs, and community outreach events sponsored by the New York Jets and the American Heart Association are also a part of the initiative.

Unique to other physical fitness programs for students, the What Moves U in-school activation kit is being developed for teachers of various academic disciplines to help them find ways to integrate physical activities into their existing lesson plans.

More than 25,000 middle schools nationwide will receive the activation kit, and teachers will have the opportunity to download the kit online.

Please go to www.WhatMovesU.com  to learn more!

