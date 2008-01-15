What Moves U is a national youth movement and awareness campaign sponsored by the National Football League and the American Heart Association to promote physical fitness and healthy living to an increasingly inactive generation of children. The Jets launched the initiative in 2006 and Wide Receiver Brad Smith serves as the campaign spokesperson. A national public awareness campaign that includes television, radio, print, and cinema PSAs, and community outreach events sponsored by the New York Jets and the American Heart Association are also a part of the initiative. What Moves U falls under the NFL's Play 60 umbrella.