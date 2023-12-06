Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Texans

The Jets are home for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff on Sunday afternoon against the Houston Texans. Below are all the ways to watch and listen on gameday.
Pregame Programming
|Time
|Program
|Where to Watch
|7:30 a.m.
|Jets Gameday with Robert Saleh presented by Audi
|CBS 2
|11:00 a.m.
|Pregame Central presented by USVI
|nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
|12:00 p.m.
|Jets Pre Game
|SNY
Watch the Game on NFL+
Watch live local regular season games and primetime games on your phone and tablet with NFL+. Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.
International
UK RADIO: Fans in the UK can listen to the game on talkSPORT.
NFL Game Pass International: Fans in the UK can watch 2023 regular season games live and NFL Game Pass.
Jets fans in the rest of Europe can watch every 2023 regular season game live on NFL Game Pass.
Listen to the Game
To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App. Additionally, Jets fans can listen to the game broadcast on nyjets.com (desktop). Click here.
New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca
Listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 231
Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.
Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on the Official Jets App and the ESPN New York App locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).
Postgame Programming
|Time
|Program
|Where to Watch
|Immediately After the Game
|Jets Post Game
|SNY
|60 Minutes After the Game
|Jets Overtime presented by SiriusXM
|nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
|11:35 p.m.
|Jets Late Night
|CBS 2