Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Eagles

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Home Game Against the Eagles

Oct 11, 2023 at 08:00 AM
The Jets are back at MetLife Stadium for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Below are all the ways to watch and listen on gameday.

Pregame Programming

Time Program Where to Watch
7:30 a.m. Jets Gameday with Robert Saleh presented by Audi CBS 2
2:30 p.m. Pregame Central presented by USVI nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
3:00 p.m. Jets Pre Game SNY

Watch the Game on TV

FOX | 4:25 p.m. (Broadcast Map)

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), Mark Sanchez (Analysts), and Laura Okmin (Sideline)

Watch the Game on NFL+

Watch live local regular season games and primetime games on your phone and tablet with NFL+. Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.

International

UK RADIO: Fans in the UK can listen to the game on talkSPORT.

NFL Game Pass International: Fans in the UK can watch 2023 regular season games live and NFL Game Pass.

Jets fans in the rest of Europe can watch every 2023 regular season game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App. Additionally, Jets fans can listen to the game broadcast on nyjets.com (desktop). Click here.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 82 or 228.

Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.

Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on the Official Jets App and the ESPN New York App locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).

Postgame Programming

Time Program Where to Watch
Immediately After the Game Jets Post Game SNY
60 Minutes After the Game Jets Overtime presented by SiriusXM nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
11:35 p.m. Jets Late Night CBS 2

