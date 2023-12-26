Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Browns

The Jets are on the road for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff against Cleveland in Week 17. Here are ways to watch and listen on gameday.
Pregame Programming
|Time
|Program
|Where to Watch
|6:00 pm
|Pregame Central presented by Bud Lite
|nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
|7:00 pm
|Jets Pre Game
|SNY
Watch the Game on TV
The game airs on Amazon Prime Video nationally and on FOX 5 (locally). The game will also be available on the Prime Video Twitch channel and through the NFL mobile app via NFL+. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video's offerings. If not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.
Coverage kicks off at 7:00 p.m. with a live edition of TNF Tonight, followed by Thursday Night Football Kickoff at 8:00 p.m. After the game, enjoy the TNF Postgame Show and TNF NightCap for a comprehensive recap and breakdown of the action.
- TV Coverage: Amazon Prime Video
- Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
- Color Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
- Sideline reporter: Kaylee Hartung
- Open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the App Store or in the App section on your connected TV.
- Sign in. Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/Prime.
- Find Thursday Night Football from the homepage, search bar, sports section, or "Live & Upcoming" carousel.
- Tap/click on that day's game.
- Press play.
Watch the Game on NFL+
Watch live local regular season games and primetime games on your phone and tablet with NFL+. Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.
International
UK TV: Fans in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports.
UK RADIO: Fans in the UK can listen to the game on talkSPORT.
NFL Game Pass International: Fans in the UK can watch 2023 regular season games live and NFL Game Pass.
Jets fans in the rest of Europe can watch every 2023 regular season game live on NFL Game Pass.
Listen to the Game
To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App.
New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca
Listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 226.
Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.
Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on the Official Jets App locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).
Postgame Programming
|Time
|Program
|Where to Watch
|Immediately After the Game
|Jets Post Game
|SNY
|60 Minutes After the Game
|Jets Overtime presented by SiriusXM
|nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube