Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Ravens

Broadcast and Stream Info for the first Game of the 2022 Season

Sep 07, 2022 at 08:30 AM
The Jets will open the 2022 season on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. Here are ways to watch and listen on gameday.

Pregame Programming

TimeProgramWhere to Watch
7:30 amJets Gameday with Robert SalehCBS 2 New York
11:00 amPregame Central presented by Bud Litenyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
12 pmJets Pre GameSNY

Watch the Game on TV

CBS | 1:00 pm (Broadcast Map)
Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (Play-by-Play), James Lofton (Analyst) and Michael Grady (Sideline)

Watch the Game on NFL+

Watch live local regular season games and primetime games on your phone and tablet with NFL+. Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.

NFL Game Pass International: Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2022 regular season game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Listen to to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 232.

Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.

Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on the Official Jets App locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).

Postgame Programming

TimeProgramWhere to Watch
Immediately After the GameJets Post GameSNY
60 Minutes After the GameJets Overtime presented by SiriusXMnyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
11:35 pmJets Late Night presented by Kean UniversityCBS 2 New York

Advertising