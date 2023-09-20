Ways to Watch

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Patriots

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Home Game Against New England

Sep 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM
W3-WTW-Thumb

The Jets are back home at MetLife stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff against the New England Patriots. Below are all the ways to watch and listen on gameday.

Pregame Programming

Table inside Article
Time Program Where to Watch
7:30 a.m. Jets Gameday with Robert Saleh presented by Audi CBS 2
11:00 a.m. Pregame Central presented by USVI nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
12:00 p.m. Jets Pre Game SNY

Watch the Game on TV

CBS | 1:00 p.m. (Broadcast Map)
Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (Play-by-Play), Tony Romo (Analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (Sideline)

Watch the Game on NFL+

Watch live local regular season games and primetime games on your phone and tablet with NFL+. Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.

International

UK TV: Fans in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports.

UK RADIO: Fans in the UK can listen to the game on talkSPORT.

NFL Game Pass International: Fans in the UK can watch 2023 regular season games live and NFL Game Pass.

Jets fans in the rest of Europe can watch every 2023 regular season game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App. Additionally, Jets fans can listen to the game broadcast on nyjets.com (desktop). Click here.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 227

Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.

Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on the Official Jets App and the ESPN New York App locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).

Postgame Programming

Table inside Article
Time Program Where to Watch
Immediately After the Game Jets Post Game SNY
60 Minutes After the Game Jets Overtime presented by SiriusXM nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
12:05 a.m. Jets Late Night CBS 2

Advertising