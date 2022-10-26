Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Patriots

The Jets are home for a 1 p.m. kickoff against New England in Week 8. Here are ways to watch and listen on gameday.
Pregame Programming
|Time
|Program
|Where to Watch
|7:30 am
|Jets Gameday with Robert Saleh
|CBS 2 New York
|11:00 am
|Pregame Central presented by Bud Lite
|nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
|12:00 pm
|Jets Pre Game
|SNY
Watch the Game on TV
CBS | 1:00 pm (Broadcast Map)
Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (Play-by-Play), Charles Davis (Analyst), and Evan Washburn (Sideline)
Watch the Game on NFL+
Watch live local regular season games and primetime games on your phone and tablet with NFL+. Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.
NFL Game Pass International: Jets fans in the UK are able to watch this week's game live on Sky Sports (blacked out on Game Pass International). For the rest of the season, fans in the UK can watch every 2022 regular season game live on NFL Game Pass.
Jets fans in the rest of Europe can watch every 2022 regular season game live on NFL Game Pass.
Listen to the Game
To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App.
New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca
Listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 230.
Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.
Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on the Official Jets App locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).
Postgame Programming
|Time
|Program
|Where to Watch
|Immediately After the Game
|Jets Post Game
|SNY
|60 Minutes After the Game
|Jets Overtime presented by SiriusXM
|nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
|11:35 pm
|Jets Late Night presented by Kean University
|CBS 2 New York