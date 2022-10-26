Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Patriots

Watch the Game on NFL+

Watch live local regular season games and primetime games on your phone and tablet with NFL+. Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.

NFL Game Pass International: Jets fans in the UK are able to watch this week's game live on Sky Sports (blacked out on Game Pass International). For the rest of the season, fans in the UK can watch every 2022 regular season game live on NFL Game Pass.