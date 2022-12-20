Ways to Watch

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Jaguars

Amazon Prime Stream Info for Thursday's Home Game Against Jacksonville

Dec 20, 2022 at 08:30 AM
E_SS3_1051

The Jets are at home for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff against Jacksonville in Week 16. Here are ways to watch and listen on gameday.

Pregame Programming

Table inside Article
TimeProgramWhere to Watch
6:00 pmPregame Central presented by Bud Litenyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
7:00 pmJets Pre GameSNY

Watch the Game

The game airs on Amazon Prime Video nationally and on FOX 5 (locally). The game will also be available on the Prime Video Twitch channel and through the NFL mobile app via NFL+. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video's offerings. If not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.

Coverage kicks off at 7:00 p.m. with a live edition of TNF Tonight, followed by Thursday Night Football Kickoff at 8:00 p.m. After the game, enjoy the TNF Postgame Show and TNF NightCap for a comprehensive recap and breakdown of the action.

  • TV Coverage: Amazon Prime Video
  • Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
  • Color Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
  • Sideline reporter: Kaylee Hartung

How To Watch Thursday Night Football

  1. Open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the App Store or in the App section on your connected TV.
  2. Sign in. Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/Prime.
  3. Find Thursday Night Football from the homepage, search bar, sports section, or "Live & Upcoming" carousel.
  4. Tap/click on that day's game.
  5. Press play.

Watch the Game on NFL+

Watch live local regular season games and primetime games on your phone and tablet with NFL+. Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.

NFL Game Pass International: Fans in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports.

Jets fans in the rest of Europe can watch every 2022 regular season game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 225.

Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.

Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on the Official Jets App locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).

Postgame Programming

Table inside Article
TimeProgramWhere to Watch
Immediately After the GameJets Post GameSNY
60 Minutes After the GameJets Overtime presented by SiriusXMnyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube

