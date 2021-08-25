Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Eagles Preseason Game

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Friday's Preseason Finale at MetLife Stadium

Aug 25, 2021 at 08:00 AM
SZ3_809-davis-ways-to-watch-eagles

Click to Watch the Game Live on Friday

The Jets will wrap up the 2021 preseason on Friday at MetLife Stadium (7:30 p.m.). Below are ways to watch, listen and stream the game.

Watch the Game on TV

Inside the New York market: WCBS | 7:00 p.m. ET Pregame Show | 7:30 p.m. ET Game
Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) & Otis Livingston (sideline)

Watch on NYJets.com or the Official Jets App

New York Jets fans in the team's local TV market are able to watch the Green and White's preseason games via live stream on the Official Jets App and newyorkjets.com.

Desktop, Phone & Tablet: Jets preseason games are be available on the Official Jets App and newyorkjets.com on desktop and mobile devices (*Geographic restrictions apply. Data charges may apply.).

NFL Game Pass: Jets fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 preseason game Live on NFL Game Pass.

Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2021 preseason game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market download the Official Jets App.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR - 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK - 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM - 104.5 FM

