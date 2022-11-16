Ways to Watch

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Patriots

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Road Game Against New England

Nov 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM
E_SS2_7008

The Jets are on the road for a 1 p.m. kickoff against New England in Week 11. Here are ways to watch and listen on gameday.

Pregame Programming

Table inside Article
TimeProgramWhere to Watch
7:30 amJets Gameday with Robert SalehCBS 2 New York
11:00 amPregame Central presented by Bud Litenyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
12 pmJets Pre GameSNY

Watch the Game on TV

CBS | 1:00 pm (Broadcast Map)
Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (Play-by-Play), Trent Green (Analyst) and Melanie Collins (Sideline)

Watch the Game on NFL+

Watch live local regular season games and primetime games on your phone and tablet with NFL+. Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.

NFL Game Pass International: Jets fans in the UK can watch every 2022 regular season game live on NFL Game Pass.

Jets fans in the rest of Europe can watch every 2022 regular season game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 385.

Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.

Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on the Official Jets App locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).

Postgame Programming

Table inside Article
TimeProgramWhere to Watch
Immediately After the GameJets Post GameSNY
60 Minutes After the GameJets Overtime presented by SiriusXMnyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
11:35 pmJets Late Night presented by Kean UniversityCBS 2 New York

