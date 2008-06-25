Watch the Mets with Leon and Wallace





Here's your chance to celebrate the Jets' history at Shea Stadium! Bid now for a chance to watch the Mets take on the San Francisco Giants on July 8 at 7:10 p.m. with Leon Washington and Wallace Wright from the comfort of the Dream Seats. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity includes four tickets for you and your friends.

Former Jets Pro Bowlers Joe Klecko and Wesley Walker, linebacker legend Greg Buttle, and Super Bowl III champions Randy Beverly and John Schmitt will return to Shea to commemorate the Green & White's 20 seasons in Queens.

The Mets will salute their former Shea housemates — both teams won world championships in 1969 — during an on-field pregame ceremony that will include the first pitch and the "Shea Countdown" of games to be played at Shea in its final season.

The New York Jets Flight Crew will be on hand at Generation Jets Fest, the team's traveling, interactive theme park, adjacent to Shea, and they will join Mr. Met and the Pepsi Party Patrol for promotions and giveaways throughout the game.

Restrictions

* Leon Washington and Wallace Wright will watch the game with the winners from 7:30-9:30 p.m. or until the end of the game, whichever comes first

* Winner will receive four tickets to the Dream Seats section at Shea Stadium

* Parking is not included

* Autographs are limited to one item per player. Items are subject to the Mets and Shea Stadium guidelines

* In the event of a complete rainout or unforeseen issues (no innings played, meet-and-greet of players does not occur), refund is available

Net proceeds from the auction will benefit the extensive work of the New York Jets Foundation. Programs funded by the Jets Foundation touch the lives of countless young men and women in the tristate area. Realogy Corporation, a premier global provider of real estate and relocation services, and its subsidiary companies Burgdorff, Realtors ERA and Cartus, are title sponsors for all of the Jets' community relations programs. Over the past seven years, the Jets and their charitable foundation have donated or contributed more than $7 million to promote youth health, fitness and education, particularly in disadvantaged communities.