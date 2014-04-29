Walk with Us to Cure Lupus on May 10

Lupus, an autoimmune disease, affects about 1.5 million Americans. Neither the exact cause nor the cure for lupus is known. If you or someone you know has lupus, or if you simply want to make a difference in someone's life, please consider supporting the walk.

To join or donate to Willie Colon's Jets team, visit walk.lupusresearch.org/goto/nyjetsteam. To start your own team or to request more information on the walk, visit walk.lupusresearch.org/newjersey, email skirkpatrick@lupusresearch.org, or call the Alliance for Lupus Research at732-842-1607.

If you can't join us for the New Jersey Walk with Us to Cure Lupus, you can still support our team by bidding on Jets items and experiences at nflauction.nfl.com. With Thursday, May 1, marking the first day of Lupus Awareness Month, all donation proceeds from items listed in May will go to the Alliance for Lupus Research.