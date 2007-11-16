VIP Road Trip Experience: Miami -Bid Now





Have you always wanted to be a Jets roadie? Here's your chance to do it in style. Leave that beat-up car back home and travel with the Jets on the team charter. You can win the ultimate fan experience. Bid now on the Jets VIP Road Trip Experience and win your opportunity to make memories that are sure to last a lifetime.

The Jets VIP Road Trip Experience @ Miami for 4 includes:

Round-trip flight on Jets team charter (leaves Dec. 1, returns Dec. 2, times TBD)

2 double-occupancy rooms in the team hotel

4 tickets to the game

4 pregame field passes

Transportation on team bus to and from the team hotel, stadium and airport

Bidding closes Nov. 23 at 10 p.m.!

Please Note: This is a business trip for the players, coaches and staff. Autographs and pictures cannot be accommodated during travel, game and meeting portions of the trip.

The following guidelines must be adhered to during the trip:

All names in travel party must be submitted upon close of auction.

One carry-on bag is permitted per person. No bags will be checked. Bag must fit in overhead compartment or underneath the seat in front of you (FAA Standards) (space is limited on the plane for carry-on bags so please limit the size of your bags to fit in overhead).

The room charge is complimentary. However, you will need a valid credit card for any personal incidentals.

Please do not request autographs or photo opportunities at any time while traveling with the team.

The following attire is required on the team charter: sport jacket, dress shirt, dress slacks, tie, dress shoes. No jeans or sneakers

Please be sure to have photo identification with you.

PUNCTUALITY IS INSISTED. TO REINFORCE, THE TEAM WILL NOT WAIT AND WILL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE SHOULD YOU MISS ANY TRANSPORT.

Please be prepared and pack for any weather conditions throughout the trip.

As mentioned above, this trip is all business for the team. That includes players, coaches, staff and traveling media. Be respectful of this fact and of the time that all these individuals must devote in preparation for our game.

