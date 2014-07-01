Videos: Best of June

June brought with it plenty of activity on the practice field for the Green & White with the majority of OTAs held in the beginning of the month and mandatory three-day minicamp in the middle.

1. Dexter McDougle Stands Out in Green: On the second-to-last day of OTAs, rookie cornerback Dexter McDougle walked into AHJTC to a pleasant surprise: a green practice jersey hanging in his locker. Cleared to be a full practice participant for the first time since recovering from shoulder surgery, McDougle no longer had to wear the red "no-contact" pinnie. How did he do on the practice field? Rex and his teammates were impressed.