Videos: Best of June

Jul 01, 2014 at 08:00 AM

June brought with it plenty of activity on the practice field for the Green & White with the majority of OTAs held in the beginning of the month and mandatory three-day minicamp in the middle.

Here's a look at our top five videos of June.

1. Dexter McDougle Stands Out in Green: On the second-to-last day of OTAs, rookie cornerback Dexter McDougle walked into AHJTC to a pleasant surprise: a green practice jersey hanging in his locker. Cleared to be a full practice participant for the first time since recovering from shoulder surgery, McDougle no longer had to wear the red "no-contact" pinnie. How did he do on the practice field? Rex and his teammates were impressed.

2. Mic'd Up: Demario & Quinton Coach Local Players: Demario Davis and Quinton Coples got the opportunity to flex their vocal chords on the sidelines as local high school football players visited AHJTC to receive some coaching from the Jets. The youth impressed the pros by making a few "Sunday" plays themselves.

3. Chris Johnson: Feels 'Real Good' to be Back: The first day of minicamp brought increased participation for new Jets running back Chris Johnson, who's recovering from offseason knee surgery. The former Tennessee Titan started to feel the rust getting knocked off during practice and talked exclusively with Eric Allen on the field after its conclusion.

4. David Lee: Geno Has 'Strongly' Improved: There's been plenty of buzz surrounding quarterbacks Geno Smith and Michael Vick this offseason, and nobody knows the duo better than their position coach, David Lee. The second-year coach says Geno is faster, stronger and much improved as a sophomore while Vick has commanded respect from peers with his wisdom and experience.

5. Minicamp in Under a Minute: The best way to consume all three days of the Jets' minicamp? In an all-inconclusive highlight that wraps up practice in less than a minute.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

