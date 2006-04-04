Victor Green Signs, Intends to Retire a Jet

Apr 03, 2006 at 08:00 PM

The New York Jets today announced the signing of safety Victor Green, with his intent to retire as a Jet. The announcement was made by Jets' General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

"Victor was an outstanding contributor to this organization," said Tannenbaum. "Victor never missed a game in a Jets' uniform and could always be counted on to practice hard and prepare each week. He quickly earned a starting position in the league following his signing as an undrafted rookie free agent. Victor showed a tremendous instinct for being around the football and displayed a tenacity and fearlessness when playing the game. Victor should walk away from the NFL with his head held high. It is an honor for us to have him retire as a member of the New York Jets.""I had the opportunity to coach Victor with both the Jets and then in New England," said Head Coach Eric Mangini. "Victor is a player that I truly respect. He took the hard road from an undrafted rookie free agent to become one of the premier safeties in the NFL. It was through hard work, professionalism and dedication that he earned the respect of his teammates and coaches. Victor took advantage of his opportunity to play in the NFL and made himself a valued member of the Jets' organization. I sincerely hope, as we move forward, that we can have players that embody the dedication and commitment that Victor Green exhibited throughout his career."

"I am grateful to the Jets' organization for giving me a chance 13 years ago as a rookie free agent, and now I am proud to retire as a Jet," Green said. "I enjoyed my time in New York because of my teammates, coaches and most of all, the Jets' fans. I appreciated their support on Sundays, especially hearing the J-E-T-S chant. They know I gave all I had each week. I am also looking forward to continuing my relationship with the Jets in some capacity."

Green, a native of Americus, GA, entered the NFL as a rookie free agent signee of the Jets in 1993 out of the University of Akron. Green went on to make the team as a rookie and just a year-and-a-half later, moved into the starting lineup as the team's strong safety in 1994. He played for the Jets through the 2001 season, accumulating 964 tackles, which currently stands as the fifth-most tackles in team history and the most stops ever by a Jets' defensive back. Always a popular player with the fans, Green was voted as a member of the Jets' Four Decade Team in 2003.

Green also owns the Jets' all-time single season tackle mark, a record he established in 1996 when he recorded 207 stops (from Jets' coaches' film review). His 24 career interceptions in a Jets' uniform during regular season play are tied for the third-most in team annals, while he retires second on the franchise's all-time interception return yardage list with 529 yards, only 52 shy of Darrol Ray's mark of 581 yards.

Green went on to play for the New England Patriots in 2002 and the New Orleans Saints in 2003. He finished his career with 1,000 tackles, 725 of which were solo, 25 interceptions for 643 yards and three touchdowns. He also recovered 16 career fumbles and forced 12 of them from his position in the secondary.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign OL Dru Samia to Practice Squad, Release S Sheldrick Redwine

Former Vikings 4th-Round Pick Has Played in 15 Games Over Last 2 Seasons
news

Jets Activate LB Blake Cashman, Promote 2 from Practice Squad 

S Jarrod Wilson & TE Kenny Yeboah Elevated for Sunday's Game in London
news

Jets Sign S Jarrod Wilson to the Practice Squad

Veteran Safety Had 5 Tackles in the OT Win Over the Titans
news

Jets LB Blake Cashman Returns to Practice 

Green & White Signed DB Natrell Jamerson to Practice Squad
news

Jets Activate S Ashtyn Davis, S Sharrod Neasman

Green & White Waive RB Josh Adams; Elevate OL Isaiah Williams from Practice Squad
news

Jets S Ashtyn Davis, S Sharrod Neasman Return to Practice

Both Safeties Were Placed on Injured Reserve in September 
news

Jets Elevate OL Isaiah Williams to Active Roster vs. Broncos

Williams Originally Signed with the Jets on Aug. 21
news

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Practice Squad

Green & White Also Placed DE Ronnie Blair on Practice Squad Injured Reserve
news

Jets Sign S Sheldrick Redwine to Practice Squad

Veteran S Took 13 ST Snaps vs. Patriots in Week 2
news

Jets LB B.J. Goodson Retires

Veteran 'Backer Played for Giants, Packers and Browns
news

Jets Sign OL Isaiah Williams to Practice Squad

O-Lineman Signed with Washington as an Undrafted Free Agent in 2016
news

Jets Sign LB Del'Shawn Phillips, Waive S Sheldrick Redwine

Phillips Was a Practice Squad Promotion During the First Two Games
Advertising