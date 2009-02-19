 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Veteran LBs Bowens, Kassell Are Released

Feb 19, 2009 at 01:51 PM

The New York Jets have released LB David Bowens and LB Brad Kassell. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Bowens (6'3", 265) played in 32 games with seven starts in two seasons with the Jets and recorded 44 tackles (17 solo), 6.5 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2008 he played in 16 games with five starts at inside linebacker and recorded 31 tackles (14 solo), four sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He originally signed with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2007 after spending seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Kassell (6'3", 242) played in 32 games with two starts in two seasons with the Jets and recorded 32 special teams tackles in addition to contributing 43 tackles (25 solo) and one pass breakup on defense. He led the team in 2007 with a career-high 23 special teams tackles. He spent the 2008 season on injured reserve (knee). He originally signed with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2006 after spending four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Trade for Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Haason Reddick

Former Eagles Player Has Had at Least 10 Sacks in 4 Consecutive Seasons
news

DL Jalyn Holmes Re-Signs with Jets

Vikings' Former Draft Pick Returns for Second Season With the Green & White
news

DL Solomon Thomas Re-signs with Jets

Former No. 3 Overall Pick Had Career-High 5 Sacks in 2023 Season
news

WR Mike Williams Signs with Jets

Chargers' Former Wideout Surpassed 1,000 Yards Receiving in 2019 and 2021
news

OL Tyron Smith Signs with Jets

Cowboys' Former Blindside Protector Was Named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2023
news

Jets Re-Sign Kicker Greg Zuerlein

Veteran Set the Franchise Record With 26 Consecutive Field Goals Made
news

Jets Trade with Ravens, Reacquire OL Morgan Moses

He's Been a Decade-Long NFL Starter and Still Posted Strong Metrics with Baltimore Past 2 Seasons
news

Jets Add Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to Back Up Aaron Rodgers

After 2 Years with Giants, He Enters 14th NFL Season as Unflappable Signal-Caller Who Takes Care of the Ball
news

Jets Re-Sign P Thomas Morstead

Green & White's Veteran Led the League in Punts Inside the 10-Yard Line Last Season
news

OL John Simpson Signs with the Jets

The 6-4, 330-pounder Threw His Weight Around as Ravens' Starting LG for 17 Starts, 1,119 Snaps Last Season
news

DL Javon Kinlaw Signs with Jets

Former First-Round Pick Reunites With Head Coach Robert Saleh
news

DL Leki Fotu Signs with the Jets

Former Cardinals D-Lineman Recorded a Career-High 2.5 Sacks in 2023
Advertising