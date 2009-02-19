Veteran LBs Bowens, Kassell Are Released

The New York Jets have released LB David Bowens and LB Brad Kassell. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Bowens (6'3", 265) played in 32 games with seven starts in two seasons with the Jets and recorded 44 tackles (17 solo), 6.5 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2008 he played in 16 games with five starts at inside linebacker and recorded 31 tackles (14 solo), four sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He originally signed with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2007 after spending seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins.