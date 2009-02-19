Veteran LBs Bowens, Kassell Are Released

The New York Jets have released LB David Bowens and LB Brad Kassell. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.
Bowens (6'3", 265) played in 32 games with seven starts in two seasons with the Jets and recorded 44 tackles (17 solo), 6.5 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2008 he played in 16 games with five starts at inside linebacker and recorded 31 tackles (14 solo), four sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
He originally signed with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2007 after spending seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
Kassell (6'3", 242) played in 32 games with two starts in two seasons with the Jets and recorded 32 special teams tackles in addition to contributing 43 tackles (25 solo) and one pass breakup on defense. He led the team in 2007 with a career-high 23 special teams tackles. He spent the 2008 season on injured reserve (knee). He originally signed with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2006 after spending four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.