Training Camp Features

Presented by

Veteran Billy Turner Focused on Improvement, Not on Tackle Competition

O-Lineman Played 3 Seasons With Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

Aug 11, 2023 at 08:05 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Training-Camp-Side-Bar-Stories-v3_edited-turner-081023

The Jets began the summer with uncertainty at the tackle positions and veteran Billy Turner has been steady rotating between right and left tackle with second-year T Max Mitchell throughout camp.

"Being in this league for 10 years, I'm not thinking about pushing another person," Turner said. "I'm thinking about the things that I need to do to get better. And focusing on those things, it is naturally going to push the person to my right and left in front of me behind me etc., to get better."

Turner signed with the Jets in May after starting eight games for the Broncos last season. He played the prior three seasons with Green Bay. The Jets' offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was Turner's head coach in Denver and offensive coordinator with the Packers.

HC Robert Saleh said the plan is to start the "best five" offensive linemen in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. With T Duane Brown recovering from an offseason shoulder operation and T Mekhi Becton playing with the second team and getting more comfortable on his surgically repaired right knee, Turner and Mitchell have manned both sides of the line and taken the bulk of the tackle reps throughout OTAs, minicamp and training camp.

"Both showing a lot of good things," Saleh said of Mitchell and Turner. "You look at Billy and he's got all the veteran experience and savviness. And then you look at Max and he's got, not that Billy's not athletic or anything, but he's just younger and he's a little bit bigger of a body, but that competition is going well."

Turner started 43 games for the Packers and played only right guard and right tackle with Denver last season when Turner started 7 games and appeared in 8. Turner sat out the Jets first preseason game but admitted swapping between the right and left has been challenging.

"From your feet to your hips to your hands to your head, everything is completely different," Turner said. "Everything is the complete opposite. So, all in all, the game is different from right to left. It's the same technique. You just got to figure out how to switch things around in your brain."

With the Packers, Turner overlapped with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, QB Tim Boyle and WR Allen Lazard. And despite the competition, Turner has shared his familiarity with Hackett's scheme and with Rodgers to help bring Mitchell, Becton and other O-linemen up to speed. The Packers went 39-9 in the regular season during Turner's time in Green Bay and reached two NFC championship games.

"Hackett is a great person and one of my great friends on and off the field," Turner said. "He will always be someone in my life. The scheme is very similar, if not the same, but different techniques are put into play with different offensive line coaches in different position coaches."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from Thursday's Practice in Spartanburg, S.C.

See photos of the Jets during Thursday's training camp practice in South Carolina.

Practice-Galleries-thumb-8.10
1 / 66
SS3_0243
2 / 66
SS3_9563
3 / 66
SS3_9785
4 / 66
SS3_9511
5 / 66
SS3_9678
6 / 66
SS3_9088
7 / 66
SS3_9796
8 / 66
SS3_9503
9 / 66
SS3_9213
10 / 66
SS3_8939
11 / 66
SS3_8841
12 / 66
SS3_8917
13 / 66
SS3_9260
14 / 66
SS3_9419
15 / 66
SS3_8770
16 / 66
SS3_9473
17 / 66
SS3_9138
18 / 66
SS3_8665
19 / 66
SS3_9039
20 / 66
SS3_1656
21 / 66
SS3_1706
22 / 66
SS1_9189
23 / 66
SS3_1543
24 / 66
SS3_1322
25 / 66
SS3_1513
26 / 66
SS3_1574
27 / 66
SZ1_0241
28 / 66
SS3_1289
29 / 66
SS3_1180
30 / 66
SS3_0550
31 / 66
SS3_0326
32 / 66
SS3_1086
33 / 66
SA106788
34 / 66
SS3_0815
35 / 66
SS3_0338
36 / 66
SA106859
37 / 66
SS1_0574
38 / 66
SS1_0132
39 / 66
SS1_9499
40 / 66
SZ1_0542
41 / 66
SS1_9695
42 / 66
SA106291
43 / 66
SZ1_0415
44 / 66
SS1_9979
45 / 66
SS3_2446
46 / 66
SS3_0497
47 / 66
SS3_2139
48 / 66
SS1_9782
49 / 66
SS3_2036
50 / 66
SS1_9269
51 / 66
SS1_0635
52 / 66
SS1_0025
53 / 66
SA106502
54 / 66
SA106849
55 / 66
SS1_0768
56 / 66
SS1_0373
57 / 66
SS1_0524
58 / 66
SA106718
59 / 66
SA106934
60 / 66
SA106904
61 / 66
SS1_3369
62 / 66
SZ1_1421
63 / 66
SZ1_1384
64 / 66
SZ1_1513
65 / 66
SZ1_1302
66 / 66
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Alijah Vera-Tucker Keeping His Swiss Army Knife Handy

HC Robert Saleh Would Like to Keep Versatile OL at G 
news

D.J. Reed Dishes the Praise Around to All His Jets Teammates

Sixth-Year Cornerback Thinks 2023 for His 'Young and Turnt' Secondary Is 'Going to Be Great'
news

Corey Davis Appreciative of Aaron Rodgers' 'Patience' With New Offense

Veteran Wideout Encouraged by Joint Practice With Panthers
news

Aaron Rodgers & Jets Begin Week 2 of Their Hard Knocks Story Arc in the Carolinas

ARod Has Observations After First Joint Practice, Mostly on His O-Line and Panthers Rookie QB Bryce Young
news

Jets' Connor McGovern: Bringing Joe Tippmann Along Is Part of My Legacy

Veteran C Says Competition Has Brought Out the Best in Him
news

S Tony Adams Wants Jets to 'Go Dominate' in Joint Practices with Panthers

Former Undrafted Free Agent in Competition for Green & White Starting Spot
news

SI's Peter King: Jets Have a 'Damn Good' Secondary

Veteran NFL Reporter Discusses Aaron Rodgers' Positive Vibes This Summer
news

Mecole Hardman Jr Is 'Continuing to Build Chemistry' With Aaron Rodgers

Robert Saleh Says Jets WR: 'Not Even Close to Where He's Going to Be'
news

Offseason Work 'Paying Off' For TE Jeremy Ruckert

On Playing with Aaron Rodgers: 'This is the Most Fun I've Had in a Long Time'
news

All-Pro Quinnen Williams 'Ready to Compete' With Panthers in Joint Practices

QB Aaron Rodgers Preparing Unit For Heisman Winner QB Bryce Young
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Follows Through on Promise to His Mother

All-Pro Corner Graduated from University of Cincinnati Friday; Inspired Quinnen Williams to Complete School
Advertising