Veteran Billy Turner Focused on Improvement, Not on Tackle Competition

The Jets began the summer with uncertainty at the tackle positions and veteran Billy Turner has been steady rotating between right and left tackle with second-year T Max Mitchell throughout camp.

"Being in this league for 10 years, I'm not thinking about pushing another person," Turner said. "I'm thinking about the things that I need to do to get better. And focusing on those things, it is naturally going to push the person to my right and left in front of me behind me etc., to get better."

Turner signed with the Jets in May after starting eight games for the Broncos last season. He played the prior three seasons with Green Bay. The Jets' offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was Turner's head coach in Denver and offensive coordinator with the Packers.

HC Robert Saleh said the plan is to start the "best five" offensive linemen in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. With T Duane Brown recovering from an offseason shoulder operation and T Mekhi Becton playing with the second team and getting more comfortable on his surgically repaired right knee, Turner and Mitchell have manned both sides of the line and taken the bulk of the tackle reps throughout OTAs, minicamp and training camp.