Upbeat Times for Willie Colon On, Off Field

Lupus affects 1.5 million Americans, including Colon's mother. There is no known cause or cure for the autoimmune disease.

"It hits home for me because I see what she goes through every day battling the disease," said Colon, an honorary NJ walk co-chair. "People with lupus have flareups, so being stressed or not dieting right or just going through day-to-day things that may be easy for us to deal with, they suffer from. We have a common cold, we take Advil and go about our way. If my mom goes through a little sniffles, she's really hurting from it."

Colon co-hosted this event last year and recalls seeing the smiling faces of countless kids as his favorite moment.

"It's a good family day with people coming together and camaraderie," he said. "Everyone who comes gets T-shirts. My mom will be there and we'll have our team shirts on. It's good to see smiles on people's faces who wouldn't necessarily have one in a different setting. Any time you can uplift someone's spirit and give them a chance to just feel free for a day, it's good."

Registration for the 5K (3.1-mile) walk begins May 10 at 9 a.m., with the walk beginning one hour later from the stadium's 50-yard line.