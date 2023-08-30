UDFA Jason Brownlee to 'Make the Most' of Opportunity with Jets

Brownlee's success in practice carried into the preseason. He led the Jets with 102 yards receiving and 10 receptions in four games. In addition, in the final preseason game against the Giants, Brownlee caught two passes for 25 yards and converted a two-pointer. In three college seasons, Brownlee had 135 receptions for 2,144 yards, 21 touchdowns and averaged 15.9 yards per catch.

"I've really enjoyed getting to know him the last few months," WR Garrett Wilson said. "JB (Jason Brownlee) is a guy that can go up and get the ball – he is physical, and I love him."

The love continued for Brownlee when he relayed the roster news to his mother and left her speechless.

"She was at work and so she was about to start crying on the phone," he said. "I just told her, 'Chill and do your job. I just wanted to call you and let you know you made the team.' She was super happy."

Brownlee joined fellow UDFA wideout Xavier Gipson as the Jets' only undrafted rookies to make the roster. They pushed each other throughout training camp and are looking forward to competing in the fall.