Two Signed, Two Waived

Manny Collins blocks a punt for Rutgers in a 28-25 win over Louisville on November 10, 2006.





The New York Jets have signed cornerback Manny Collins and re-signed offensive lineman Nick Smith, and punter Jeremy Kapinos and offensive tackle Ed Blanton have been waived. The announcements were made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Smith (6'6", 320) played the 2006 season on the offensive line for San Diego State. He was an all-league first-team performer and received All-America honorable mention honors at Diablo Valley Junior College in 2004, where he was an offensive MVP and team captain. Smith was waived by the Jets on May 16 after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent four days earlier.

Collins (5'10", 190) recorded 68 tackles, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries over four seasons at Rutgers University. The Plainfield, N.J., native intercepted two passes in the Scarlet Knights' season-opening win over North Carolina last season.

Kapinos (6'1", 235) punted at Penn State for four seasons, averaging 41.8 yards per punt. He was signed by the Jets as a rookie free agent on July 2.