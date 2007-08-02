Two Signed, Two Waived

Aug 02, 2007 at 04:02 PM
080207_manny_collins_320.jpg

Manny Collins blocks a punt for Rutgers in a 28-25 win over Louisville on November 10, 2006.

The New York Jets have signed cornerback Manny Collins and re-signed offensive lineman Nick Smith, and punter Jeremy Kapinos and offensive tackle Ed Blanton have been waived. The announcements were made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Smith (6'6", 320) played the 2006 season on the offensive line for San Diego State. He was an all-league first-team performer and received All-America honorable mention honors at Diablo Valley Junior College in 2004, where he was an offensive MVP and team captain. Smith was waived by the Jets on May 16 after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent four days earlier.

Collins (5'10", 190) recorded 68 tackles, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries over four seasons at Rutgers University. The Plainfield, N.J., native intercepted two passes in the Scarlet Knights' season-opening win over North Carolina last season.

Kapinos (6'1", 235) punted at Penn State for four seasons, averaging 41.8 yards per punt. He was signed by the Jets as a rookie free agent on July 2.

Blanton (6'9", 330) spent the entire 2006 regular season on the Jets' practice squad before he was signed to the active roster for the AFC Wild Card game at New England. He was signed by the Jets as a rookie free agent in May 2006.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

