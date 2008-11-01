Transactions

Presented by

Trusnik Activated from PUP, Brown Waived

Nov 01, 2008 at 11:37 AM

The New York Jets activated linebacker Jason Trusnik from the Physically Unable to Perform List and waived defensive lineman Kareem Brown. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Trusnik (6'4", 250) appeared in six games in 2007, recording six special teams tackles after being signed to the active roster on Nov. 17. He was placed on Injured Reserve on Dec. 26 and started this year's training camp on the PUP List.

Brown (6'4", 295), originally a fourth-round pick by New England in the 2007 draft, appeared in one game for the Jets in 2007 after he was claimed off waivers from the Patriots on Nov. 29. He was inactive for the Jets' first seven games this season.

Also, Jets LB David Harris did not travel to Buffalo and has been downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Release RB Dalvin Cook

OL Wes Schweitzer Returns to Practice
news

Jets Sign OL Vitaliy Gurman to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Rodger Saffold from PS
news

Jets Elevate FB Nick Bawden, DL Bruce Hector vs. Browns

Both Players Will Revert to Practice Squad Following Thursday's Game
news

Jets Place OL Duane Brown on Injured Reserve; Sign TE Zack Kuntz

Green & White Also Add K Austin Siebert to Practice Squad
news

Jets Elevate FB Nick Bawden, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball vs. Commanders

Both Players Will Revert to Practice Squad Following Sunday's Game
news

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Practice Squad

Green & White Release CB Kalon Barnes
news

Jets Place DL Quinton Jefferson on IR, Sign DL Jalyn Holmes to the Active Roster

Green & White Also Sign DL Manny Jones and RB Jacques Patrick to the Practice Squad
news

Jets Sign OL Xavier Newman to Active Roster; Place LB Zaire Barnes on IR

Green & White Elevate DL Jalyn Holmes and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball for Sunday's Game at Miami
news

Jets Sign OL Obinna Eze to Practice Squad

Lineman Signed with Lions as an Undrafted Free Agent in 2022
news

Jets Sign OL Jake Hanson, Placed OL Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve

Green & White Elevate DL Jalyn Holmes, OL Chris Glaser for Sunday's Game vs. Texans
news

Jets Place TE C.J. Uzomah on Injured Reserve; Activate TE Kenny Yeboah

Yeboah Was Placed on IR in August, Returned to Practice Nov. 15
news

Jets Sign QB Brett Rypien; Release QB Tim Boyle

OL Xavier Newman Returns to the Practice Squad; DL Tanzel Smart Heads to P-Squad Injured Reserve 
Advertising