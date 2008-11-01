Trusnik Activated from PUP, Brown Waived

The New York Jets activated linebacker Jason Trusnik from the Physically Unable to Perform List and waived defensive lineman Kareem Brown. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Trusnik (6'4", 250) appeared in six games in 2007, recording six special teams tackles after being signed to the active roster on Nov. 17. He was placed on Injured Reserve on Dec. 26 and started this year's training camp on the PUP List.

Brown (6'4", 295), originally a fourth-round pick by New England in the 2007 draft, appeared in one game for the Jets in 2007 after he was claimed off waivers from the Patriots on Nov. 29. He was inactive for the Jets' first seven games this season.