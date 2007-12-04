Toy Drive Set for Jets' Game vs. Cleveland

Dec 04, 2007 at 05:01 AM
toysfortots320x240.jpg


The New York Jets in conjunction with the U.S. Marine Reserve Corps, Burgdorff, Realtors ERA and A-1 First Class-Viking Moving and Storage, will hold their annual toy drive to benefit the Toys for Tots program on Dec. 9 at the Meadowlands from 2–4:15 p.m. prior to the Jets-Cleveland Browns game. Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the game that will be collected at all gates upon entering the stadium.

The annual U.S. Marine Reserve Corps Toys for Tots mission is to collect unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. The objectives of Toys for Tots are to help children throughout the United States experience the joy of Christmas; to play an active role in the development of one of our nation's most valuable natural resources, our children; to unite all members of local communities in a common cause, and to contribute to better communities in the future.

Programs funded by the New York Jets Foundation touch the lives of countless young men and women in the tristate area. Realogy Corporation, a premier global provider of real estate and relocation services, and its subsidiary companies Burgdorff Realtors ERA and Cartus, are title sponsors for all of the Jets' community relations programs. Over the past seven years, the Jets and their charitable foundation have donated or contributed more than $7 million to promote youth health, fitness and education, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

From fighting childhood obesity through the Generation Jets: Be Lean & Green initiative to launching a football team in a Harlem high school, urging students in the Bronx to eat right and move more, and supporting the efforts of the Alliance for Lupus Research, the New York Jets invest in programs that make a difference in the lives of others. In addition to the Jets Foundation, which supports our own extensive youth initiatives, the Jets partner with numerous established charitable organizations and participate in causes sponsored by the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets, Atlantic Health System Partner on Series of Events to Fight Cancer as Part of "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" Campaign

Children from Goryeb Children's Hospital Surprised by Quinnen Williams and Solomon Thomas Will Serve as Honorary Captains at Jets-Dolphins Game

news

MetLife Teams Up with Jets and Giants to Support Students in Tri-State Area

MetLife to Host Online Auction – Kicking Off November 6 – to Benefit Far Rockaway Giants, Harlem Giants and Year Up New York | New Jersey

news

2022 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors

news

Jets Announce CityServe as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

Jets Announce UNITED24 as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

Marty Lyons Foundation to Host 36th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

news

Jets Host Shadowship Program for Social Justice Partners

Visitors Shadowed Members of Several Departments Within the Organization

news

Jets Host Operation Conversation: Cops & Kids

Green & White Rookies Met with Police Officers, Young Inner-City Adults as Part of Rookie Program

news

Jets Announce Ukrainian National Women's League of America as Next Recipient of $100,000

Part of $1 Million Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

George Fant Honored at United Way's Gridiron Gala

Jets' Hometown Hero Started the Fant Foundation in 2019; Gala Raised More Than $2 Million for At-Risk and At-Need Youth

news

Jets Announce Razom for Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

Jets Donate $1 Million to Aid Ukranian Relief Efforts

$100,000 A Month Will Be Given to Various Charities

Advertising