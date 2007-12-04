Toy Drive Set for Jets' Game vs. Cleveland





The New York Jets in conjunction with the U.S. Marine Reserve Corps, Burgdorff, Realtors ERA and A-1 First Class-Viking Moving and Storage, will hold their annual toy drive to benefit the Toys for Tots program on Dec. 9 at the Meadowlands from 2–4:15 p.m. prior to the Jets-Cleveland Browns game. Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the game that will be collected at all gates upon entering the stadium.

The annual U.S. Marine Reserve Corps Toys for Tots mission is to collect unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. The objectives of Toys for Tots are to help children throughout the United States experience the joy of Christmas; to play an active role in the development of one of our nation's most valuable natural resources, our children; to unite all members of local communities in a common cause, and to contribute to better communities in the future.

Programs funded by the New York Jets Foundation touch the lives of countless young men and women in the tristate area. Realogy Corporation, a premier global provider of real estate and relocation services, and its subsidiary companies Burgdorff Realtors ERA and Cartus, are title sponsors for all of the Jets' community relations programs. Over the past seven years, the Jets and their charitable foundation have donated or contributed more than $7 million to promote youth health, fitness and education, particularly in disadvantaged communities.