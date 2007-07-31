Tony Awards: Hollings Signed, Fisher Cut

Jul 31, 2007 at 01:27 PM

The New York Jets have signed free agent running back Tony Hollings and released RB Tony Fisher. The announcements were made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Hollings (5'10", 218) has totaled 149 yards on 49 carries, 71 yards on seven receptions and 211 yards on 11 kickoff returns in three NFL seasons, all with Houston.

Originally a second-round selection in the 2003 supplemental draft out of Georgia Tech by the Texans, Hollings most recently went to training camp with the Indianapolis Colts before being waived Sept. 2, 2006.

Fisher (6'1", 223), in his sixth season in the NFL, was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Notre Dame in 2002. He played four seasons with the Packers before signing with the St. Louis Rams in 2006. The Jets signed him as a free agent July 27.

In his NFL career, Fisher has rushed for 889 yards and four touchdowns and has 139 receptions for 1,059 yards and five TDs.

