Time to Walk for Lupus Cure





Join National Walk chairman Woody Johnson and honorary chairs Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum, with his wife Michelle, and head coach Eric Mangini, with his wife Julie, as well as current and former Jets players at Hofstra University on Sunday, June 10, for the fourth annual Long Island Walk with Us to Cure Lupus to support the Alliance for Lupus Research.

Check-in time for the Long Island Walk is 9 a.m. and starting time is 10 a.m.

All Jets fans attending the walk will have the opportunity to get autographs and photos from their favorite Jets players, coaches and alumni. In addition, the 5K (3.1-mile) event will include refreshments, entertainment and Generation Jets Fest. So please join our Jets Team and partake in the fun while supporting this important fundraising effort.