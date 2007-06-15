Time to Walk for Lupus Cure





Hundreds of Jets fans and committed supporters on Sunday joined New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager Mike Tannenbaum and his wife Michelle, head coach Eric Mangini and his wife Julie, and current and former Jets players for the fourth annual Long Island Walk with Us to Cure Lupus.

Jets fans had the opportunity to receive autographs and take photos with their favorite players, coaches and alumni as well as enjoy refreshments, entertainment and Generation Jets Fest.

Johnson is the founder and chairman of the Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR), which has raised more than $42 million since 2000 to fund and accelerate research that will prevent, treat and cure lupus. Over the past five years, through these walks and other events, the Jets have helped raise more than $5.5 million for the charity.

In fact, this year, the Long Island walk raised close to $200,000 for the ALR and donations are still pouring in.

The New York Jets participate in several annual walks throughout the tristate area. This weekend Jets alumni and fans will participate in the Northern New Jersey Walk with Us to Cure Lupus. There's still time to sign up for this fun and important event on Saturday. For more information on the event, email walks@lupusresearch.org or call the Alliance for Lupus Research toll-free at 866-WALK-ALR (925-5257).