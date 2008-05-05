Time to Break Out the Clubs for Charity

May 05, 2008 at 04:00 AM
al_p9772.jpg


The fifth annual New York Jets Charity Golf Classic presented by National Communications Group will tee off Tuesday, June 3, at one of Long Island's premier golf clubs. And you don't need to be a golfer to enjoy the event.

Tickets to the cocktail reception and awards dinner are available for $200. All attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the live auction and bid on exclusive Jets prizes and experiences as well as dine with players, coaches and Jets personnel.

Here's your chance to bid on once-in-a-lifetime trips:

*  Team charter trip for two to San Diego

*  Team charter trip for two to Miami

And there are sponsorship opportunities for the Golf Classic.

Emerald Sponsor — For $10,000 you will receive:

*  One golf foursome (four playing positions) with one New York Jets player

*  Company name to be incorporated into one on-course competition (e.g., "The Toyota Hole-in-One Contest")

*  One tee sign

*  Opportunity to provide logoed item for amenity bags

*  Four tickets to breakfast buffet & awards dinner

*  Four amenity bags

Don't miss out on what promises to be a fun night with your favorite football team.

All proceeds from the dinner benefit the New York Jets Foundation, which funds programs including the Generation Jets: Be Lean & Green initiative, Eat Right Move More, and the Alliance for Lupus Research. These programs make a difference in the lives of countless young men and women in the tristate area. A portion of your registration is tax-deductible.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 212-485-8044.

