The Jets 'the Best Fit' for S Adrian Amos

In addition, just over a month into his stint with the Jets, Amos has quickly gotten comfortable in defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's scheme.

"It is a big adjustment coming in," Amos said. "A couple of days ago was the first time seeing everything and trying to learn it and pick it up. But it is picking up fast. It is night and day between today and three days ago. I am getting better every day."

One place Amos did not need experience was going against Rodgers. Amos played his first four NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears and battled Rodgers twice a year before he played the next four seasons with the Packers. Even with eight years experience going against Rodgers, Amos continued to learn from him during camp.

"He is going to challenge you," Amos said. "He is going to challenge you to your keys and your rules because he can make every throw. He can throw certain things blindly, so you have to be honest with certain things, that is a big help."

With the Packers, Amos played on teams that amassed a 47-19 record and made it to the playoffs three times. He said he brings that winning mentality to 1 Jets Drive.