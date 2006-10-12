Tee Up And Raise Money for Charity

Have you always dreamt of running onto the football field amid the lights and action? Experiencing the thunderous cheers of the fans as you emerge from the tunnel?
Here's your chance to fulfill that dream for your own child. Jets fans will have the opportunity to bid on the "Jets Tee Kid Experience" when the Jets host Detroit on Sunday, October 22nd. All proceeds benefit the New York Jets Foundation. The winning bidder will receive:
- Opportunity for child to run out to get the tee for all Jets second half kickoffs
- Two game tickets
Note: Only children 14 and under are eligible and parent or guardian must remain in seat during second half.
Bidding for this exclusive package ends on Wednesday, October 18 so start your bidding now
In addition to the exclusive "Jets Tee Kid Experience" the Jets are also offering a "VIP Gameday Experience Package" when the Jets host Detroit. The winning bidder will receive an exclusive VIP Gameday Experience which includes:
- Walking on the field to watch your favorite players prepare for the game
- Watching the game from some of the best seats in the house
- Taking home some your favorite Jets merchandise offered in 4 exclusive VIP bags
Bidding for the Jets v. Detroit Lions Game on October 22nd closes on Wednesday, October 18, so start your bidding now
And, not only do Jets fans the opportunity to bid on exclusive gameday experiences; you can also own a piece of Jets history when you bid on our exclusive gameworn memorabilia.
Net proceeds from the auction will benefit the extensive work of the New York Jets Foundation. Every year, programs supported by the New York Jets touch the lives of countless young men and women in the New York tri-state area through programs that promote youth health, fitness, and education, particularly in disadvantaged communities. We strive to create new opportunities - whether by launching the first football team in an urban high school, providing additional after school instruction in an underperforming school district, or encouraging students to take advantage of a free and healthy school meal.