TE Tyler Conklin Has Been a 'Pleasant Surprise' for the Jets

Conklin brought his good humor and flowing beard to Wednesday's press conference with reporters, acknowledging the emerging chemistry with Wilson.

"Before I got here, I could see all the traits," Conklin said. "The arm strength, the athleticism. The only thing that's changed since I've been here is seeing how hard he works in practice, his love for the game and how hard he works at it.

"In terms of arm strength, he recently threw me a missile over the middle. He has the ability to extend plays, which makes it hard for defenses to cover because the DBs and safeties have to chase guys around and if the rush can't get to him, it creates so many opportunities for the offense."

That comfort level with Wilson also extends to Uzomah, another hulking tight end who affords Wilson and the scheme installed by OC Mike LaFleur multiple options -- options that extend to the run game and also give the Jets' other receivers from Elijah Moore to Corey Davis to rookie Garrett Wilson more opportunities for explosive plays.

"I think we're all going to complement each other really well at all position groups," Conklin said recently. "We have really talented receivers, obviously a talented tight end room, the running backs and the offensive line. C.J. and I have talked a lot and we're really excited."

At last Saturday's Green & White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium, Conklin flashed as much as possible in a controlled environment and drew praise from HC Robert Saleh.