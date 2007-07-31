Stadium Drives

Jul 31, 2007 at 06:59 AM

Each season the New York Jets host several stadium drives to collect donations and help create awareness for important issues facing our community. The 2007 Stadium Drives include:

ALR Lupus Awareness Day, September 23, 2007 vs. Miami

Food Drive, November 18, 2007 vs. Pittsburgh

Toy Drive, December 9, 2007 vs. Cleveland

Coat Drive, December 30, 2007 vs. Kansas City

In 2006 the Jets' held food, toy and coat drives. The annual food drive benefits the Interfaith Nutrition Network which addresses issues of hunger and homelessness on Long Island. The toy drive supports the U.S. Marine Reserve Corps Toys for Tots program which distributes toys to needy kids during the Christmas season and the annual coat drive supports New York Cares which provides New York and New Jersey's neediest citizens with coats during the winter months. In addition, the Jets hosted the first ever ALR Lupus Awareness Day at the Meadowlands where over $10,000 was collected to support Lupus research.

