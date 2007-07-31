Stadium Drives

In 2006 the Jets' held food, toy and coat drives. The annual food drive benefits the Interfaith Nutrition Network which addresses issues of hunger and homelessness on Long Island. The toy drive supports the U.S. Marine Reserve Corps Toys for Tots program which distributes toys to needy kids during the Christmas season and the annual coat drive supports New York Cares which provides New York and New Jersey's neediest citizens with coats during the winter months. In addition, the Jets hosted the first ever ALR Lupus Awareness Day at the Meadowlands where over $10,000 was collected to support Lupus research.