Special Ticket Package for Kansas City

Dec 01, 2007 at 03:30 AM
110807_cork_vip_320.jpg


The New York Jets have one game left at the Meadowlands this season, and you can have a blast participating in all the action.

The Jets are selling a limited number of ticket packages at $300 per customer to the Kansas City game Dec. 30 through TicketMaster, and the packages are chock-full of goodies. They include a lower-level mezzanine game ticket, a parking pass (one per pair of tickets), and admission to a special two-hour pregame tailgate part y in the bubble outside the stadium.

The tailgate party includes:

  • Food and beverage (beer, wine, soda, water)
    • Complimentary gift
    • Former Jets players as hosts
    • Generation Jets Fest
    • VIP Stadium entrance adjacent to Gate D
    • Postgame desserts and coffee for 1 hour
    • Big screen TVs to watch the games (pregame and postgame)

To find out how you can get in on all the fun and games see our VIP Ticket Packages or use the following TicketExchange link to view and purchase the game packages.

