Some Classic Stars: Dearth, Harris, Mangold, Charities





After Eric Mangini made the rounds at the fifth annual New York Jets Charity Golf Classic, the head coach delivered a scouting report that won't make any PGA Tour member nervous.

"I think Mike Nugent's pretty good, I think Leon Washington has made a lot of strides, and it's really Darrelle Revis' first chance to golf. You can see his hand-eye coordination," Mangini said. "David Harris hit our golf cart as we were driving by, which I don't think he could do again in a million years, but it was pretty impressive."

Apparently "the Hitman" takes his nickname seriously. But the many Jets who represented the organization at the Classic were relaxed throughout the afternoon and evening. The veterans in attendance were matched with foursomes while the rookies made a late appearance and assisted with the dinner and auctions. By this morning, $310,000 had been raised for the New York Jets Foundation.

"It's just great to see our players and our staff involved in these outings and the support we get from our sponsors," said Terry Bradway, the club's director of player personnel. "Anytime you can come together and have some fun like this and help a good cause, it's very worth while."

Bradway played with general manager Mike Tannenbaum, assistant director of player of personnel JoJo Wooden, scout Jim Cochran and Bob Miller. The pairing with Miller raised a few eyebrows because Miller is a golf pro at Eisenhower GC.

"He's our referee and our group needed a ringer," T-Brad said of Miller. "We actually played pretty well. That's the most fun I've had in a scramble. It was a good day."

Some other groups didn't have ringers, but they didn't seem to mind. Scott May, founder of the title sponsor National Communications Group (NCG), was pleased to have C Nick Mangold anchor the team.

"Nick's been phenomenal. Besides being a top, top, golfer, he has kept the foursome jelled as a unit," May said. "We have played to a new level that I don't think we would have been able to play to if Nick was not part of the group."

With just one hole remaining, Jets radio play-by-play voice Bob Wischusen felt confident. His fivesome, which included color analyst Marty Lyons, head trainer John Mellody — a birdie machine — "Jets 24/7" producer Billy Zagger and former Jets LB great Greg Buttle, was 11-under-par.

"I think we have a chance," "Shoes" said. "Buttle is keeping the scorecard and with that being the case, we always have a chance."

The chances aren't good that you'll see Mangini with a golfclub anytime soon. He hasn't played a round since a charitable outing in Connecticut last summer and is modest about his game.

"Not a strong suit," Mangini said. "Golf and bowling aren't actually strong suits of mine. It's fun to see the guys relax and to see the guys with the people"

Washington, an explosive force on the football field, measured his progress in small steps.

"You know what, I did pretty good," he said. "I only lost three balls. I hit the pin on one for eagle, two feet away, so I did pretty good today. I did all right."

No player fared better than James Dearth as the Jets' veteran long-snapper teamed with U.S. Trust Bank of America for the low score. Dearth, who said before the tournament started that he plays once a year, was on the winning team for the second consecutive Classic.

There was a three-way tie for second place that was broken by a match of cards, so LB Brad Kassell and the Skanska group finished runner-up. The Wischusen/Buttle team ended up third and the Tannenbaum/Bradway fivesome claimed fourth.

The Jets definitely got their swings in as they collectively proved you don't have to be a pro to enjoy the links.