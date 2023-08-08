SI's Peter King: Jets Have a 'Damn Good' Secondary

Though the Jets waited and waited and waited before they were able to acquire Rodgers from the Packers a few days before the 2023 NFL Draft, King is convinced that the QB's decision to extend and rework his contract sent an incredibly selfless message to his teammates by giving general manager Joe Douglas breathing room as the Green & White butt up near the league's salary cap.

"I asked him about it and he basically said a lot of players restructure contracts, but they don't say 'here's the money back,' " King said. "Clearly if he had done nothing with the contract he would have made more, but he also would have severely hamstrung the Jets. It reminds me of what Tom Brady used to say, that if you're spending to the cap, he's fine with it. Aaron Rodgers said 'this is what makes me happy, I wanted to do this, no one forced me.'

"That should endear him even more to his teammates and the fanbase."

By redoing his contract, Rodgers indicated that he currently plans to play for the Jets beyond the 2023 season. And Rodgers has said several times that he's having a blast with his new club.

"One thing he talked a lot about is that he had never played for a defensive head coach before and really likes this Robert Saleh," King said.